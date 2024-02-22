News & Insights

HOVNP

Hovnanian Enterprises Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10.5% Yield Mark

February 22, 2024 — 02:07 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.'s 7.625% Series A Preferred Stock (Symbol: HOVNP) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9063), with shares changing hands as low as $18.15 on the day. As of last close, HOVNP was trading at a 27.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of HOVNP shares, versus HOV:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for HOVNP, showing historical dividend payments on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.'s 7.625% Series A Preferred Stock:

HOVNP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.'s 7.625% Series A Preferred Stock (Symbol: HOVNP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HOV) are off about 5.8%.

