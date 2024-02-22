Hovnanian Enterprises Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.'s 7.625% Series A Preferred Stock (Symbol: HOVNP) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9063), with shares changing hands as low as $18.15 on the day. As of last close, HOVNP was trading at a 27.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of HOVNP shares, versus HOV:
Below is a dividend history chart for HOVNP, showing historical dividend payments on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.'s 7.625% Series A Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.'s 7.625% Series A Preferred Stock (Symbol: HOVNP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HOV) are off about 5.8%.
Also see: Nelson Peltz Stock Picks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MUSI
TRU Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.