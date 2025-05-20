Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2025 Q2 Financial Results, Highlights Second Highest TTM ROE Among Midsized Homebuilders

Hovnanian Enterprises reported decreased quarterly revenue and net income, while achieving strong growth in community count and controlled lots.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. reported its fiscal second-quarter results for 2025, showing a 3.1% decrease in total revenues to $686.5 million compared to the same period last year. However, total revenues increased by 4.4% to $1.36 billion for the first half of 2025. The company experienced a significant 21.4% rise in sales revenue from domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, and the consolidated community count saw a year-over-year increase of 15%. Despite a decline in gross margins from the previous year—13.8% for the latest quarter against 19.5% a year prior—the company successfully redeemed $26.6 million of high-interest senior notes and repurchased 2% of its common stock. Hovnanian's net income for the quarter was $19.7 million, down from $50.8 million last year, reflecting broader market challenges. The company emphasizes its robust financial strategies that have positioned it favorably within the homebuilding industry, claiming the second highest return on equity among its peers. For the upcoming quarter, Hovnanian forecasts revenues between $750 million and $850 million, alongside expected improvements in gross margins and adjusted income.

Hovnanian achieved the second highest trailing twelve-month return on equity (ROE) among midsized homebuilders at 27.0%, indicating strong financial performance relative to peers.

The company successfully redeemed $26.6 million of high-interest senior notes and repurchased 2.4% of its common stock, demonstrating proactive capital management and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Consolidated community count increased by 14.7%, indicating growth in market presence and potential for future revenue generation.

Total revenues decreased 3.1% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, indicating potential challenges in sales performance.

Net income dropped significantly from $50.8 million to $19.7 million year-over-year in the second quarter, representing a decline of over 61%.

Homebuilding gross margin percentage declined sharply, from 19.5% in the previous year’s second quarter to 13.8% this year, potentially indicating rising costs or pricing pressures.

What were Hovnanian's total revenues for Q2 2025?

Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $686.5 million.

How much did Hovnanian reduce its debt?

Hovnanian reduced its debt by $742 million since the end of fiscal 2019.

What is the return on equity (ROE) for Hovnanian?

The trailing twelve-month ROE for Hovnanian was 27.0%, the second highest among midsized homebuilders.

What was Hovnanian's net income for Q2 2025?

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $19.7 million, or $2.43 per diluted common share.

What communities does Hovnanian operate in?

Hovnanian operates in multiple states including Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Full Release





Second Highest TTM ROE Amongst Midsized Homebuilders









Redeemed Early the Remaining $27 Million of the 13.5% Senior Notes Due 2026 and









Repurchased 2% of Our Common Stock









15% Year-Over-Year Increase in Consolidated Community Count and Consolidated Lots Controlled







MATAWAN, N.J., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal second quarter and six months ended April 30, 2025.









RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED APRIL 30, 2025:











Total revenues decreased 3.1% to $686.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $708.4 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the six months ended April 30, 2025, total revenues increased 4.4% to $1.36 billion compared with $1.30 billion in the first half of fiscal 2024.







Total revenues decreased 3.1% to $686.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $708.4 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the six months ended April 30, 2025, total revenues increased 4.4% to $1.36 billion compared with $1.30 billion in the first half of fiscal 2024.



Domestic unconsolidated joint ventures



(





1)



sale of homes revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 21.4% to $144.5 million (207 homes) compared with $119.0 million (177 homes) for the three months ended April 30, 2024. For the first half of fiscal 2025, domestic unconsolidated joint ventures sale of homes revenues increased 17.1% to $276.3 million (404 homes) compared with $235.9 million (344 homes) in the six months ended April 30, 2024.







Domestic unconsolidated joint ventures sale of homes revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 21.4% to $144.5 million (207 homes) compared with $119.0 million (177 homes) for the three months ended April 30, 2024. For the first half of fiscal 2025, domestic unconsolidated joint ventures sale of homes revenues increased 17.1% to $276.3 million (404 homes) compared with $235.9 million (344 homes) in the six months ended April 30, 2024.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 13.8% for the three months ended April 30, 2025, compared with 19.5% during the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of fiscal 2025, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 14.5% compared with 18.9% in the same period of the prior fiscal year.







Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 13.8% for the three months ended April 30, 2025, compared with 19.5% during the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of fiscal 2025, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 14.5% compared with 18.9% in the same period of the prior fiscal year.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 17.3% during the fiscal 2025 second quarter compared with 22.6% in last year’s second quarter. For the six months ended April 30, 2025, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 17.8% compared with 22.3% in the first six months of the previous fiscal year.







Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 17.3% during the fiscal 2025 second quarter compared with 22.6% in last year’s second quarter. For the six months ended April 30, 2025, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 17.8% compared with 22.3% in the first six months of the previous fiscal year.



Total SG&A was $80.6 million, or 11.7% of total revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $79.0 million, or 11.2% of total revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Total SG&A was $167.5 million, or 12.3% of total revenues, in the first six months of fiscal 2025 compared with $165.1 million, or 12.7% of total revenues, in the first half of the previous fiscal year.







Total SG&A was $80.6 million, or 11.7% of total revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $79.0 million, or 11.2% of total revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Total SG&A was $167.5 million, or 12.3% of total revenues, in the first six months of fiscal 2025 compared with $165.1 million, or 12.7% of total revenues, in the first half of the previous fiscal year.



Total interest expense as a percent of total revenues decreased to 4.2% for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, as we continue to reduce our leverage, compared with 4.3% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. For the six months ended April 30, 2025, total interest expense as a percent of total revenues was 4.3% compared with 4.7% in the first half of the previous fiscal year.







Total interest expense as a percent of total revenues decreased to 4.2% for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, as we continue to reduce our leverage, compared with 4.3% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. For the six months ended April 30, 2025, total interest expense as a percent of total revenues was 4.3% compared with 4.7% in the first half of the previous fiscal year.



Income before income taxes for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $26.5 million compared with $69.4 million in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. For the first half of fiscal 2025, income before income taxes was $66.4 million compared with $102.0 million during the first six months of the prior fiscal year.







Income before income taxes for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $26.5 million compared with $69.4 million in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. For the first half of fiscal 2025, income before income taxes was $66.4 million compared with $102.0 million during the first six months of the prior fiscal year.



Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net was $29.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with income before these items of $69.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. For the six months ended April 30, 2025, income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net was $70.1 million compared with income before these items of $101.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2024.







Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net was $29.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with income before these items of $69.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. For the six months ended April 30, 2025, income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net was $70.1 million compared with income before these items of $101.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2024.



Net income was $19.7 million, or $2.43 per diluted common share, for the three months ended April 30, 2025, compared with net income of $50.8 million, or $6.66 per diluted common share, in the same period of the previous fiscal year. For the first six months of fiscal 2025, net income was $47.9 million, or $6.02 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $74.7 million, or $9.57 per diluted common share, during the first half of fiscal 2024.







Net income was $19.7 million, or $2.43 per diluted common share, for the three months ended April 30, 2025, compared with net income of $50.8 million, or $6.66 per diluted common share, in the same period of the previous fiscal year. For the first six months of fiscal 2025, net income was $47.9 million, or $6.02 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $74.7 million, or $9.57 per diluted common share, during the first half of fiscal 2024.



EBITDA was $58.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $101.9 million for the second quarter of the prior year. For the first half of fiscal 2025, EBITDA was $129.7 million compared with $166.4 million in the same period of the prior year.







EBITDA was $58.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $101.9 million for the second quarter of the prior year. For the first half of fiscal 2025, EBITDA was $129.7 million compared with $166.4 million in the same period of the prior year.



Consolidated contracts in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 7.5% to 1,398 homes ($706.6 million) compared with 1,512 homes ($785.8 million) in the same quarter last year. Contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the three months ended April 30, 2025, decreased 7.5% to 1,629 homes ($856.1 million) compared with 1,761 homes ($961.2 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.



Consolidated contracts in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 7.5% to 1,398 homes ($706.6 million) compared with 1,512 homes ($785.8 million) in the same quarter last year. Contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the three months ended April 30, 2025, decreased 7.5% to 1,629 homes ($856.1 million) compared with 1,761 homes ($961.2 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.



As of April 30, 2025, consolidated community count increased 14.7% to 125 communities compared with 109 communities as of April 30, 2024. Community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 12.1% to 148 as of April 30, 2025 compared with 132 communities as of April 30, 2024.







As of April 30, 2025, consolidated community count increased 14.7% to 125 communities compared with 109 communities as of April 30, 2024. Community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 12.1% to 148 as of April 30, 2025 compared with 132 communities as of April 30, 2024.



Consolidated contracts per community decreased 19.4% year-over-year to 11.2 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with 13.9 contracts per community for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased 17.3% to 11.0 in the three months ended April 30, 2025 compared with 13.3 contracts per community in the same quarter one year ago.







Consolidated contracts per community decreased 19.4% year-over-year to 11.2 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with 13.9 contracts per community for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased 17.3% to 11.0 in the three months ended April 30, 2025 compared with 13.3 contracts per community in the same quarter one year ago.



The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of April 30, 2025, decreased 12.5% to $988.2 million compared with $1.13 billion as of April 30, 2024. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of April 30, 2025, decreased 14.4% to $1.29 billion compared with $1.51 billion as of April 30, 2024. The year-over-year decrease in backlog is partly due to increased sales of quick move in homes (QMIs), which are typically in backlog for a very short period of time.





The gross contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 15% for the second quarter ended April 30, 2025, compared with 14% in the 2024 second quarter. The gross contract cancellation rate for contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 14% for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with 13% in the second quarter of the prior year.



The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of April 30, 2025, decreased 12.5% to $988.2 million compared with $1.13 billion as of April 30, 2024. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of April 30, 2025, decreased 14.4% to $1.29 billion compared with $1.51 billion as of April 30, 2024. The year-over-year decrease in backlog is partly due to increased sales of quick move in homes (QMIs), which are typically in backlog for a very short period of time. The gross contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 15% for the second quarter ended April 30, 2025, compared with 14% in the 2024 second quarter. The gross contract cancellation rate for contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 14% for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with 13% in the second quarter of the prior year.



For the trailing twelve-month period our return on equity (ROE) was 27.0%. For the trailing twelve-month period our net income return on inventory was 13.2% and our adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes return on investment (Adjusted EBIT ROI) was 26.1%. For the most recently reported trailing twelve-month periods, we had the second highest ROE, and we believe the highest Adjusted EBIT ROI compared to nine of our publicly traded midsized homebuilder peers.











(









1)





When we refer to “Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures”, we are excluding results from our multi-community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).









LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF APRIL 30, 2025:











During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, land and land development spending was $219.8 million compared with $230.5 million in the same quarter one year ago. For the first half of fiscal 2025, land and land development spending increased 1.4% to $467.4 million compared with $460.9 million in the same period one year ago.







During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, land and land development spending was $219.8 million compared with $230.5 million in the same quarter one year ago. For the first half of fiscal 2025, land and land development spending increased 1.4% to $467.4 million compared with $460.9 million in the same period one year ago.



Total liquidity as of April 30, 2025, was $202.4 million, which was within our targeted liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million. We are happy that we remain fully invested two quarters in a row after years of having excess cash.







Total liquidity as of April 30, 2025, was $202.4 million, which was within our targeted liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million. We are happy that we remain fully invested two quarters in a row after years of having excess cash.



During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, we redeemed early the remaining $26.6 million of the 13.5% senior notes that were scheduled to mature in February of 2026.







During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, we redeemed early the remaining $26.6 million of the 13.5% senior notes that were scheduled to mature in February of 2026.



During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, we repurchased 126,448 shares of common stock, or 2.4% of Class A common stock as of January 31, 2025, for $12.2 million or an average price of $96.68 per share.







During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, we repurchased 126,448 shares of common stock, or 2.4% of Class A common stock as of January 31, 2025, for $12.2 million or an average price of $96.68 per share.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, approximately 3,000 lots were put under option or acquired in 46 consolidated communities.







In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, approximately 3,000 lots were put under option or acquired in 46 consolidated communities.



As of April 30, 2025, our total controlled consolidated lots were 42,440, an increase of 15.2% compared with 36,841 lots at the end of the previous fiscal year’s second quarter. Continuing our land-light strategic focus, 85% of our lots were optioned at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, which is the highest percentage of option lots we have ever had. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current position equaled a 7.7 years’ supply.







As of April 30, 2025, our total controlled consolidated lots were 42,440, an increase of 15.2% compared with 36,841 lots at the end of the previous fiscal year’s second quarter. Continuing our land-light strategic focus, 85% of our lots were optioned at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, which is the highest percentage of option lots we have ever had. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current position equaled a 7.7 years’ supply.



Total QMIs as of April 30, 2025, were 1,073, a decline of 7.7% compared with 1,163 homes as of January 31, 2025, illustrating our efforts to match our starts with our sales pace.















FINANCIAL GUIDANCE













(

















2)













:









The Company is providing guidance for total revenues, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Financial guidance below assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions, including deterioration in our supply chain or material increases in mortgage rates, inflation or cancellation rates, and excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $96.80 on April 30, 2025.





For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, total revenues are expected to be between $750 million and $850 million, adjusted homebuilding gross margin is expected to be between 17.0% and 18.0%, adjusted income before income taxes is expected to be between $30 million and $40 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $60 million and $70 million.









(









2)





The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. These items include, but are not limited to, land-related charges, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.









COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:









“We are pleased to have achieved most of our financial guidance for the quarter. In addition, our hard work over the last few years to significantly improve our balance sheet by reducing debt and increasing equity, as well as increasing our land position by almost 50% since the second quarter of fiscal 2023, allows us multiple opportunities in this market. Because of this increased lot count, over time, we could grow revenues significantly if stronger demand returns. If we do not grow as significantly, we anticipate that we will generate cash flow to continue to pay down debt – we reduced debt $742 million from the end of fiscal 2019 – or repurchase more of our stock to add to the 877,657 shares we have repurchased in the last three and a half years,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.





“While our contract pace per community is consistent with historical averages, it remains lower than in recent years. Further, our gross margins, ignoring mortgage rate incentives, are actually quite strong; however, offering mortgage rate buydowns is expensive and has adversely impacted our gross margins. We have reviewed all land transactions to ensure that they remain economically viable. This resulted in walking away from a few land option positions during due diligence that no longer met our return hurdles. In this more challenging environment, we are working with some of our land sellers currently under option agreements to find solutions that work for both parties. To clear the way for recent land acquisitions which meet our historical return metrics, we have made a strategic decision to burn through certain less profitable land parcels at lower gross margins. Fortunately, we are finding plenty of new land opportunities that meet our return hurdles even with the current level of incentives and sales pace. In spite of the difficult current environment, we are pleased to have the second highest ROE and believe we have the highest adjusted EBIT ROI on a trailing twelve-month basis among the midsized homebuilders,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.









WEBCAST INFORMATION:









Hovnanian Enterprises will webcast its fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results conference call at 11:00 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. The webcast can be accessed live through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at



http://www.khov.com



. For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the “Past Events” section of the Investor Relations page on the Hovnanian website at



http://www.khov.com



. The archive will be available for 12 months.









ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:









Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian



®



Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s



®



Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.





Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at



http://www.khov.com



. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to



IR@khov.com



or sign up at



http://www.khov.com



.









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:











Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes (“EBIT”) and before depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net (“Adjusted EBITDA”), the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred and EBIT before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net (“Adjusted EBIT”) are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to net income are presented in tables attached to this earnings release.









Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.









Adjusted income before income taxes, which is defined as income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of adjusted income before income taxes to income before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.









Adjusted investment, which is defined as total inventories excluding liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs and interest capitalized and including investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures (“Adjusted Investment”), is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total inventories. The reconciliation for historical periods of Adjusted Investment to total inventories is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.









The ratio of Adjusted EBIT return on adjusted investment (“Adjusted EBIT ROI”), which is the ratio of Adjusted EBIT for the trailing twelve-months, to the average Adjusted Investment for the prior five fiscal quarters, is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of net income return to total inventories. The presentation of the ratios of Adjusted EBIT ROI and net income return on inventory are presented in a table attached to this earnings release.









Total liquidity is comprised of $74.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, $3.4 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million available under a senior secured revolving credit facility as of April 30, 2025.













FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









All statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered as “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company’s goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods and statements regarding demand for homes, mortgage rates, inflation, supply chain issues, customer incentives and underlying factors. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a significant homebuilding downturn; (2) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor, including due to geopolitical events, changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products and related trade disputes with and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; (3) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing, including as a result of instability in the banking sector; (4) increases in inflation; (5) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural disasters; (6) the seasonality of the Company’s business; (7) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots and sufficient liquidity to invest in such land and lots; (8) reliance on, and the performance of, subcontractors; (9) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (10) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (11) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (12) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor, such as product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (13) levels of competition; (14) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (15) information technology failures and data security breaches; (16) negative publicity; (17) global economic and political instability (18) high leverage and restrictions on the Company’s operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company’s outstanding indebtedness; (19) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (20) the Company’s sources of liquidity; (21) changes in credit ratings; (22) government regulation, including regulations concerning development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and the environment; (23) potential liability as a result of the past or present use of hazardous materials; (24) operations through unconsolidated joint ventures with third parties; (25) significant influence of the Company’s controlling stockholders; (26) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (27) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; and (28) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods during fiscal 2025 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.













Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.













April 30, 2025











Statements of consolidated operations









(In thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended

























April 30,









April 30,

























2025













2024









2025













2024





























































(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









Total revenues





$





686,471













$





708,380









$





1,360,094













$





1,302,576













Costs and expenses (1)









669,383

















650,152













1,312,348

















1,228,108













Gain on extinguishment of debt, net









399

















-













399

















1,371













Income from unconsolidated joint ventures









9,043

















11,164













18,248

















26,116













Income before income taxes









26,530

















69,392













66,393

















101,955













Income tax provision









6,804

















18,556













18,476

















27,215













Net income









19,726

















50,836













47,917

















74,740













Less: preferred stock dividends









2,669

















2,669













5,338

















5,338













Net income available to common stockholders





$





17,057













$





48,167









$





42,579













$





69,402













































































































































































































Per share data:





















































Basic:

































































Net income per common share





$





2.64













$





7.12









$





6.53













$





10.22

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding









6,411

















6,457













6,464

















6,477













Assuming dilution:

























































Net income per common share





$





2.43













$





6.66









$





6.02













$





9.57

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding









6,951

















6,902













7,011

















6,920





















(1) Includes inventory impairments and land option write-offs.



























Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

























































April 30, 2025











Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net to income before income taxes









(In thousands)

































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended

























April 30,









April 30,

























2025













2024









2025













2024





























































(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









Income before income taxes





$





26,530













$





69,392









$





66,393













$





101,955













Inventory impairments and land option write-offs









3,056

















237













4,096

















539













Gain on extinguishment of debt, net









(399





)













-













(399





)













(1,371





)









Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net (1)





$





29,187













$





69,629









$





70,090













$





101,123

























































































(1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes.























Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

















April 30, 2025















Gross margin













(In thousands)

























Homebuilding Gross Margin









Homebuilding Gross Margin





















Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended





















April 30,









April 30,





















2025













2024













2025













2024

























(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









Sale of homes













$





650,314













$





686,929













$





1,297,228













$





1,260,565













Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1)

















537,600

















531,385

















1,066,345

















979,833













Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2)

















112,714

















155,544

















230,883

















280,732













Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense

















19,938

















21,543

















38,676

















41,441













Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2)

















92,776

















134,001

















192,207

















239,291













Land charges

















3,056

















237

















4,096

















539













Homebuilding gross margin













$





89,720













$





133,764













$





188,111













$





238,752









































































Homebuilding gross margin percentage

















13.8%

















19.5%

















14.5%

















18.9%













Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2)

















17.3%

















22.6%

















17.8%

















22.3%













Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2)

















14.3%

















19.5%

















14.8%

















19.0%





































Land Sales Gross Margin









Land Sales Gross Margin





















Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended





















April 30,









April 30,





















2025













2024













2025













2024

























(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









Land and lot sales













$





12,604













$





213













$





19,430













$





1,553













Cost of sales, excluding interest (1)

















5,689

















117

















10,234

















882













Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges

















6,915

















96

















9,196

















671













Land and lot sales interest expense

















-

















-

















618

















-













Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest













$





6,915













$





96













$





8,578













$





671





































(1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.













(2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.



























Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.













April 30, 2025











Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income









(In thousands)













Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













April 30,









April 30,













2025













2024













2025













2024





































(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









Net income





$





19,726













$





50,836













$





47,917













$





74,740













Income tax provision









6,804

















18,556

















18,476

















27,215













Interest expense









29,083

















30,512

















57,956

















60,861













EBIT (1)









55,613

















99,904

















124,349

















162,816













Depreciation and amortization









3,023

















2,014

















5,321

















3,612













EBITDA (2)









58,636

















101,918

















129,670

















166,428













Inventory impairments and land option write-offs









3,056

















237

















4,096

















539













Gain on extinguishment of debt, net









(399





)













-

















(399





)













(1,371





)









Adjusted EBITDA (3)





$





61,293













$





102,155













$





133,367













$





165,596

































































Interest incurred





$





29,832













$





34,530













$





59,687













$





66,491

































































Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred









2.05

















2.96

















2.23

















2.49





























(1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes.









(2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.









(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and gain on extinguishment of debt, net.



























Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.













April 30, 2025











Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized









(In thousands)













Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













April 30,









April 30,













2025













2024













2025













2024





































(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









Interest capitalized at beginning of period





$





52,884













$





53,672













$





57,671













$





52,060













Plus: interest incurred









29,832

















34,530

















59,687

















66,491













Less: interest expensed









(29,083





)













(30,512





)













(57,956





)













(60,861





)









Less: interest contributed to unconsolidated joint ventures (1)









-

















(5,468





)













(5,769





)













(5,468





)









Interest capitalized at end of period (2)





$





53,633













$





52,222













$





53,633













$





52,222

































































(1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to joint ventures the company entered into during the six months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of these transactions.









(2) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.























Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.













April 30, 2025











Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment









(in thousands)











































































LTM



































For the quarter ended















ended



































7/31/2024













10/31/2024













1/31/2025













4/30/2025















4/30/2025











Net income





















$





72,919













$





94,349













$





28,191













$





19,726













$





215,185

































As of















Five









Quarter























4/30/2024













7/31/2024













10/31/2024













1/31/2025













4/30/2025















Average











Total inventories









$





1,417,058













$





1,650,470













$





1,644,804













$





1,666,490













$





1,743,965













$





1,624,557













Return on Inventory











































































13.2





%



































































































































































































For the quarter ended















LTM









ended



































7/31/2024













10/31/2024













1/31/2025













4/30/2025















4/30/2025











Net income





















$





72,919













$





94,349













$





28,191













$





19,726













$





215,185













Income tax provision

























24,350

















23,516

















11,672

















6,804

















66,342













Interest expense

























28,578

















31,120

















28,873

















29,083

















117,654













EBIT (1)

























125,847

















148,985

















68,736

















55,613

















399,181













Inventory impairments and land option write-offs

























3,099

















7,918

















1,040

















3,056

















15,113













Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net

























-

















-

















-

















(399





)













(399





)









Adjusted EBIT (2)





















$





128,946













$





156,903













$





69,776













$





58,270













$





413,895

























As of

































4/30/2024













7/31/2024













10/31/2024













1/31/2025













4/30/2025





















Total inventories









$





1,417,058













$





1,650,470













$





1,644,804













$





1,666,490













$





1,743,965

























Less Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs













(86,618





)













(135,559





)













(140,298





)













(156,274





)













(173,098





)





















Less Interest capitalized at end of period













(52,222





)













(54,592





)













(57,671





)













(52,884





)













(53,633





)





















Plus Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures













150,674

















126,318

















142,910

















172,679

















183,461



















Five









Quarter









Average











Adjusted Investment (3)









$





1,428,892













$





1,586,637













$





1,589,745













$





1,630,011













$





1,700,695













$





1,587,196













Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment (4)











































































26.1





%































































































(1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes.









(2) Adjusted EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted EBIT represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net.









(3) Adjusted Investment is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total inventories. Adjusted Investment represents total inventories excluding liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs and interest capitalized and including investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures.









(4) The ratio of Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of net income to total inventories.





















HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(In thousands, except per share data)

























April 30,













October 31,

















2025













2024





















(Unaudited)









(1)















ASSETS







































Homebuilding:





































Cash and cash equivalents









$





73,980













$





209,976













Restricted cash and cash equivalents













9,031

















7,875













Inventories:





































Sold and unsold homes and lots under development













1,212,870

















1,195,318













Land and land options held for future development or sale













263,363

















238,499













Consolidated inventory not owned













267,732

















210,987













Total inventories













1,743,965

















1,644,804













Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures













183,461

















142,910













Receivables, deposits and notes, net













24,712

















29,400













Property and equipment, net













47,730

















43,431













Prepaid expenses and other assets













84,058

















82,525













Total homebuilding













2,166,937

















2,160,921

















































Financial services













161,619

















203,589

















































Deferred tax assets, net













224,543

















241,064













Total assets









$





2,553,099













$





2,605,574



















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







































Homebuilding:





































Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs









$





78,092













$





90,675













Accounts payable and other liabilities













418,669

















433,273













Customers’ deposits













45,662

















41,639













Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs













173,098

















140,298













Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs)













864,280

















896,218













Accrued interest













12,355

















14,508













Total homebuilding













1,592,156

















1,616,611

















































Financial services













140,573

















183,135

















































Income taxes payable













-

















5,479













Total liabilities













1,732,729

















1,805,225

















































Stockholders' equity:





































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at April 30, 2025 and October 31, 2024













135,299

















135,299













Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 6,416,945 shares at April 30, 2025 and 6,415,794 shares at October 31, 2024













64

















64













Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 757,014 shares at April 30, 2025 and 757,023 shares at October 31, 2024













8

















8













Paid in capital - common stock













757,590

















749,752













Retained earnings













116,715

















74,136













Treasury stock - at cost – 1,348,087 shares of Class A common stock at April 30, 2025 and 1,090,179 shares at October 31, 2024; 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at April 30, 2025 and October 31, 2024













(189,306





)













(158,910





)









Total stockholders’ equity













820,370

















800,349













Total liabilities and equity









$





2,553,099













$





2,605,574





















































(1) Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2024





















HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(In thousands, except per share data)





(Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended April 30,













Six Months Ended April 30,





















2025













2024













2025













2024















Revenues:











































































Homebuilding:









































































Sale of homes









$





650,314













$





686,929













$





1,297,228













$





1,260,565













Land sales and other revenues













14,839

















4,284

















24,606

















9,576













Total homebuilding













665,153

















691,213

















1,321,834

















1,270,141













Financial services













21,318

















17,167

















38,260

















32,435













Total revenues













686,471

















708,380

















1,360,094

















1,302,576























































































Expenses:











































































Homebuilding:









































































Cost of sales, excluding interest













543,289

















531,502

















1,076,579

















980,715













Cost of sales interest













19,938

















21,543

















39,294

















41,441













Inventory impairments and land option write-offs













3,056

















237

















4,096

















539













Total cost of sales













566,283

















553,282

















1,119,969

















1,022,695













Selling, general and administrative













51,064

















46,489

















105,317

















95,426













Total homebuilding expenses













617,347

















599,771

















1,225,286

















1,118,121





















































































Financial services













12,891

















12,023

















26,328

















23,494













Corporate general and administrative













29,500

















32,517

















62,192

















69,650













Other interest













9,145

















8,969

















18,662

















19,420













Other (income) expense, net (1)













500

















(3,128





)













(20,120





)













(2,577





)









Total expenses













669,383

















650,152

















1,312,348

















1,228,108













Gain on extinguishment of debt, net













399

















-

















399

















1,371













Income from unconsolidated joint ventures













9,043

















11,164

















18,248

















26,116













Income before income taxes













26,530

















69,392

















66,393

















101,955













State and federal income tax provision:









































































State













1,811

















5,231

















3,860

















7,437













Federal













4,993

















13,325

















14,616

















19,778













Total income taxes













6,804

















18,556

















18,476

















27,215













Net income













19,726

















50,836

















47,917

















74,740













Less: preferred stock dividends













2,669

















2,669

















5,338

















5,338













Net income available to common stockholders









$





17,057













$





48,167













$





42,579













$





69,402























































































Per share data:











































































Basic:









































































Net income per common share









$





2.64













$





7.12













$





6.53













$





10.22













Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding













6,411

















6,457

















6,464

















6,477













Assuming dilution:









































































Net income per common share









$





2.43













$





6.66













$





6.02













$





9.57













Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding













6,951

















6,902

















7,011

















6,920





















(1) Includes gain on contribution of assets to a joint venture of $22.7 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025.































HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.













(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)













(SEGMENT DATA







EXCLUDES







UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES)





























Contracts (1)









Deliveries









Contract





















Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Backlog





















April 30,









April 30,









April 30,





















2025









2024









% Change









2025









2024









% Change









2025









2024









% Change













Northeast (2)











































































(DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV)





Home









497









549





(9.5)%













450









331





36.0%













824









800





3.0%

















Dollars





$





261,796





$





326,975





(19.9)%









$





256,415





$





197,708





29.7%









$





506,850





$





538,053





(5.8)%

















Avg. Price





$





526,753





$





595,583





(11.6)%









$





569,811





$





597,305





(4.6)%









$





615,109





$





672,566





(8.5)%















Southeast (2)











































































(FL, GA, SC)





Home









168









164





2.4%













153









246





(37.8)%













266









435





(38.9)%

















Dollars





$





83,871





$





74,061





13.2%









$





74,603





$





128,369





(41.9)%









$





155,904





$





202,343





(23.0)%

















Avg. Price





$





499,232





$





451,591





10.5%









$





487,601





$





521,825





(6.6)%









$





586,105





$





465,156





26.0%















West











































































(AZ, CA, TX)





Home









733









799





(8.3)%













682









706





(3.4)%













621









783





(20.7)%

















Dollars





$





360,952





$





384,774





(6.2)%









$





319,296





$





360,852





(11.5)%









$





325,472





$





389,094





(16.4)%

















Avg. Price





$





492,431





$





481,569





2.3%









$





468,176





$





511,122





(8.4)%









$





524,110





$





496,927





5.5%















Consolidated Total















































































Home









1,398









1,512





(7.5)%













1,285









1,283





0.2%













1,711









2,018





(15.2)%

















Dollars





$





706,619





$





785,810





(10.1)%









$





650,314





$





686,929





(5.3)%









$





988,226





$





1,129,490





(12.5)%

















Avg. Price





$





505,450





$





519,716





(2.7)%









$





506,081





$





535,408





(5.5)%









$





577,572





$





559,708





3.2%















Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3)











































































(excluding KSA JV)





Home









231









249





(7.2)%













207









177





16.9%













427









528





(19.1)%

















Dollars





$





149,477





$





175,388





(14.8)%









$





144,495





$





119,011





21.4%









$





299,857





$





375,907





(20.2)%

















Avg. Price





$





647,087





$





704,369





(8.1)%









$





698,043





$





672,379





3.8%









$





702,241





$





711,945





(1.4)%















Grand Total















































































Home









1,629









1,761





(7.5)%













1,492









1,460





2.2%













2,138









2,546





(16.0)%

















Dollars





$





856,096





$





961,198





(10.9)%









$





794,809





$





805,940





(1.4)%









$





1,288,083





$





1,505,397





(14.4)%

















Avg. Price





$





525,535





$





545,825





(3.7)%









$





532,714





$





552,014





(3.5)%









$





602,471





$





591,279





1.9%























































































KSA JV Only















































































Home









95









30





216.7%













0









5





(100.0)%













569









105





441.9%

















Dollars





$





24,660





$





7,133





245.7%









$





0





$





1,238





(100.0)%









$





139,292





$





19,853





601.6%

















Avg. Price





$





259,579





$





237,767





9.2%









$





0





$





247,600





(100.0)%









$





244,801





$





189,076





29.5%





















































































DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS





































































Notes:









































































(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.









(2) Reflects the reclassification of 86 homes and $70.1 million and 13 homes and $10.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2024 from the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended April 30, 2024.









(3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.























HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.













(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)













(SEGMENT DATA







EXCLUDES







UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES)





























Contracts (1)









Deliveries









Contract





















Six Months Ended









Six Months Ending









Backlog





















April 30,









April 30,









April 30,





















2025









2024









% Change









2025









2024









% Change









2025









2024









% Change













Northeast (2)











































































(DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV)





Home









937









932





0.5%













895









663





35.0%













824









800





3.0%

















Dollars





$





513,432





$





575,728





(10.8)%









$





538,063





$





387,697





38.8%









$





506,850





$





538,053





(5.8)%

















Avg. Price





$





547,953





$





617,734





(11.3)%









$





601,188





$





584,762





2.8%









$





615,109





$





672,566





(8.5)%















Southeast (2)











































































(FL, GA, SC)





Home









304









274





10.9%













277









441





(37.2)%













266









435





(38.9)%

















Dollars





$





159,970





$





142,732





12.1%









$





126,040





$





233,997





(46.1)%









$





155,904





$





202,343





(23.0)%

















Avg. Price





$





526,217





$





520,920





1.0%









$





455,018





$





530,605





(14.2)%









$





586,105





$





465,156





26.0%















West (3)











































































(AZ, CA, TX)





Home









1,362









1,433





(5.0)%













1,367









1,242





10.1%













621









783





(20.7)%

















Dollars





$





676,484





$





691,702





(2.2)%









$





633,125





$





638,871





(0.9)%









$





325,472





$





389,094





(16.4)%

















Avg. Price





$





496,684





$





482,695





2.9%









$





463,149





$





514,389





(10.0)%









$





524,110





$





496,927





5.5%















Consolidated Total















































































Home









2,603









2,639





(1.4)%













2,539









2,346





8.2%













1,711









2,018





(15.2)%

















Dollars





$





1,349,886





$





1,410,162





(4.3)%









$





1,297,228





$





1,260,565





2.9%









$





988,226





$





1,129,490





(12.5)%

















Avg. Price





$





518,589





$





534,355





(3.0)%









$





510,921





$





537,325





(4.9)%









$





577,572





$





559,708





3.2%















Unconsolidated Joint Ventures











































































(excluding KSA JV)



(2) (3) (4)







Home









426









401





6.2%













404









344





17.4%













427









528





(19.1)%

















Dollars





$





276,962





$





275,493





0.5%









$





276,271





$





235,946





17.1%









$





299,857





$





375,907





(20.2)%

















Avg. Price





$





650,146





$





687,015





(5.4)%









$





683,839





$





685,890





(0.3)%









$





702,241





$





711,945





(1.4)%















Grand Total















































































Home









3,029









3,040





(0.4)%













2,943









2,690





9.4%













2,138









2,546





(16.0)%

















Dollars





$





1,626,848





$





1,685,655





(3.5)%









$





1,573,499





$





1,496,511





5.1%









$





1,288,083





$





1,505,397





(14.4)%

















Avg. Price





$





537,091





$





554,492





(3.1)%









$





534,658





$





556,324





(3.9)%









$





602,471





$





591,279





1.9%























































































KSA JV Only















































































Home









293









99





196.0%













0









44





(100.0)%













569









105





441.9%

















Dollars





$





74,932





$





21,241





252.8%









$





0





$





9,512





(100.0)%









$





139,292





$





19,853





601.6%

















Avg. Price





$





255,741





$





214,556





19.2%









$





0





$





216,182





(100.0)%









$





244,801





$





189,076





29.5%





















































































DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS





































































Notes:









































































(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.









(2) Reflects the reclassification of 86 homes and $70.1 million and 13 homes and $10.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2024 from the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended April 30, 2024.









(3) Reflects the reclassification of 8 homes and $5.0 million of contract backlog as of January 31, 2025, from the consolidated West segment to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities





contributed to the joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2025.









(4) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.























HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.













(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)













(SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY)

































Contracts (1)









Deliveries









Contract

























Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Backlog

























April 30,









April 30,









April 30,

























2025









2024









% Change









2025









2024









% Change









2025









2024









% Change













Northeast (2)











































































(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)





Home









138









156





(11.5)%













117









90





30.0%













303









292





3.8%













(Excluding KSA JV)





Dollars





$





86,848





$





123,347





(29.6)%









$





89,824





$





65,531





37.1%









$





207,233





$





238,635





(13.2)%













(DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV)





Avg. Price





$





629,333





$





790,686





(20.4)%









$





767,726





$





728,122





5.4%









$





683,937





$





817,243





(16.3)%















Southeast (2)











































































(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)





Home









69









60





15.0%













74









69





7.2%













101









195





(48.2)%













(FL, GA, SC)





Dollars





$





49,410





$





35,503





39.2%









$





46,138





$





44,243





4.3%









$





79,906





$





117,650





(32.1)%

















Avg. Price





$





716,087





$





591,717





21.0%









$





623,486





$





641,203





(2.8)%









$





791,149





$





603,333





31.1%















West











































































(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)





Home









24









33





(27.3)%













16









18





(11.1)%













23









41





(43.9)%













(AZ, CA, TX)





Dollars





$





13,219





$





16,538





(20.1)%









$





8,533





$





9,237





(7.6)%









$





12,718





$





19,622





(35.2)%

















Avg. Price





$





550,792





$





501,152





9.9%









$





533,313





$





513,167





3.9%









$





552,937





$





478,585





15.5%















Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3)













































































(Excluding KSA JV)







Home









231









249





(7.2)%













207









177





16.9%













427









528





(19.1)%

















Dollars





$





149,477





$





175,388





(14.8)%









$





144,495





$





119,011





21.4%









$





299,857





$





375,907





(20.2)%

















Avg. Price





$





647,087





$





704,369





(8.1)%









$





698,043





$





672,379





3.8%









$





702,241





$





711,945





(1.4)%























































































KSA JV Only















































































Home









95









30





216.7%













0









5





(100.0)%













569









105





441.9%

















Dollars





$





24,660





$





7,133





245.7%









$





0





$





1,238





(100.0)%









$





139,292





$





19,853





601.6%

















Avg. Price





$





259,579





$





237,767





9.2%









$





0





$





247,600





(100.0)%









$





244,801





$





189,076





29.5%





















































































DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS









































































Notes:









































































(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.









(2) Reflects the reclassification of 86 homes and $70.1 million and 13 homes and $10.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2024 from the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended April 30, 2024.









(3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.























HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.













(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)













(SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY)

































Contracts (1)









Deliveries









Contract

























Six Months Ended









Six Months Ended









Backlog

























April 30,









April 30,









April 30,

























2025









2024









% Change









2025









2024









% Change









2025









2024









% Change













Northeast (2)











































































(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)





Home









255









227





12.3%













226









181





24.9%













303









292





3.8%













(Excluding KSA JV)





Dollars





$





165,577





$





180,703





(8.4)%









$





170,714





$





133,707





27.7%









$





207,233





$





238,635





(13.2)%













(DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV)





Avg. Price





$





649,322





$





796,048





(18.4)%









$





755,372





$





738,713





2.3%









$





683,937





$





817,243





(16.3)%















Southeast (2)











































































(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)





Home









136









115





18.3%













153









119





28.6%













101









195





(48.2)%













(FL, GA, SC)





Dollars





$





92,400





$





66,671





38.6%









$





92,986





$





79,521





16.9%









$





79,906





$





117,650





(32.1)%

















Avg. Price





$





679,412





$





579,748





17.2%









$





607,752





$





668,244





(9.1)%









$





791,149





$





603,333





31.1%















West (3)











































































(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)





Home









35









59





(40.7)%













25









44





(43.2)%













23









41





(43.9)%













(AZ, CA, TX)





Dollars





$





18,985





$





28,119





(32.5)%









$





12,571





$





22,718





(44.7)%









$





12,718





$





19,622





(35.2)%

















Avg. Price





$





542,429





$





476,593





13.8%









$





502,840





$





516,318





(2.6)%









$





552,957





$





478,585





15.5%















Unconsolidated Joint Ventures













































































(Excluding KSA JV) (2) (3) (4)







Home









426









401





6.2%













404









344





17.4%













427









528





(19.1)%

















Dollars





$





276,962





$





275,493





0.5%









$





276,271





$





235,946





17.1%









$





299,857





$





375,907





(20.2)%

















Avg. Price





$





650,146





$





687,015





(5.4)%









$





683,839





$





685,890





(0.3)%









$





702,241





$





711,945





(1.4)%























































































KSA JV Only















































































Home









293









99





196.0%













0









44





(100.0)%













569









105





441.9%

















Dollars





$





74,932





$





21,241





252.8%









$





0





$





9,512





(100.0)%









$





139,292





$





19,853





601.6%

















Avg. Price





$





255,741





$





214,556





19.2%









$





0





$





216,182





(100.0)%









$





244,801





$





189,076





29.5%





















































































DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS









































































Notes:









































































(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.









(2) Reflects the reclassification of 86 homes and $70.1 million and 13 homes and $10.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2024 from the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended April 30, 2024.









(3) Reflects the reclassification of 8 homes and $5.0 million of contract backlog as of January 31, 2025, from the consolidated West segment to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities





contributed to the joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2025.









(4) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.







































Contact:







Brad G. O’Connor





Jeffrey T. O’Keefe













Chief Financial Officer





Vice President, Investor Relations













732-747-7800





732-747-7800























