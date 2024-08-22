Hovnanian Enterprises Q3 Profit Rises; Revises Up Annual Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) has increased its full-year outlook.

The company now expects earnings per share of $29 to $31, compared with its earlier projection of $25 to $29 per share.

Excluding items, income before income taxes is expected to be $300 million to $325 million, higher than the earlier outlook of $265 million and $300 million.

Revenue is seen in the range of $2.90 billion to $3.05 billion, versus prior outlook of $2.75 billion and $3 billion.

Q3 Results:

Hovnanian Enterprises reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $70.250 million, or $9.75 per share. This compares with $53.095 million, or $7.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $722.704 million from $649.957 million last year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $70.250 Mln. vs. $53.095 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $9.75 vs. $7.38 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $722.704 Mln vs. $649.957 Mln last year.

