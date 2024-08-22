News & Insights

Markets
HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Q3 Profit Rises; Revises Up Annual Outlook - Update

August 22, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) has increased its full-year outlook.

The company now expects earnings per share of $29 to $31, compared with its earlier projection of $25 to $29 per share.

Excluding items, income before income taxes is expected to be $300 million to $325 million, higher than the earlier outlook of $265 million and $300 million.

Revenue is seen in the range of $2.90 billion to $3.05 billion, versus prior outlook of $2.75 billion and $3 billion.

Q3 Results:

Hovnanian Enterprises reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $70.250 million, or $9.75 per share. This compares with $53.095 million, or $7.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $722.704 million from $649.957 million last year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $70.250 Mln. vs. $53.095 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $9.75 vs. $7.38 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $722.704 Mln vs. $649.957 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.