Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shareholders have earned a 105% CAGR over the last three years

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. You won't get it right every time, but when you do, the returns can be truly splendid. One bright shining star stock has been Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV), which is 759% higher than three years ago. Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 3.9% over a week. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Hovnanian Enterprises achieved compound earnings per share growth of 132% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 105% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 1.81 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:HOV Earnings Per Share Growth August 6th 2022

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Hovnanian Enterprises shareholders are down 56% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hovnanian Enterprises (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

