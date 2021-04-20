Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hovnanian Enterprises:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$172m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$365m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

So, Hovnanian Enterprises has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

What Can We Tell From Hovnanian Enterprises' ROCE Trend?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Hovnanian Enterprises. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 320%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, Hovnanian Enterprises appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 23% less capital to run its operation. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

What We Can Learn From Hovnanian Enterprises' ROCE

In the end, Hovnanian Enterprises has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And a remarkable 172% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

