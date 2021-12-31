Hovnanian Enterprises' (NYSE:HOV) investors will be pleased with their fantastic 603% return over the last three years

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. One bright shining star stock has been Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV), which is 603% higher than three years ago. On top of that, the share price is up 33% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Hovnanian Enterprises was able to grow its EPS at 429% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 92% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 1.17.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:HOV Earnings Per Share Growth December 31st 2021

Dive deeper into Hovnanian Enterprises' key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Hovnanian Enterprises's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Hovnanian Enterprises shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 286% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 13% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Hovnanian Enterprises has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

