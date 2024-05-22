News & Insights

Markets
HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Net Profit Rises 48.9%

May 22, 2024 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Homebuilder Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) reported Wednesday that net income for the second quarter increased 48.9 percent to $50.8 million or $6.66 per share from $34.1 million or $4.47 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter edged up to $708.4 million from $703.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects adjusted pretax income between $65 million and $75 million and adjusted EBITDA between $97 million and $107 million on total revenues between $675 million and $775 million.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects total revenues between $2.75 billion and $3.00 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.