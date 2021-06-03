Markets
Hovnanian Enterprises Maintains FY21 Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, homebuilder Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) provided revenue guidance for the third quarter and maintained its revenue outlook for the full-year 2021.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted pretax income between $35 million and $45 million and adjusted EBITDA between $80 million and $90 million on total revenues between $700 million and $750 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company continues to project total revenues between $2.65 billion and $2.80 billion.

