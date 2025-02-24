Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter Results with 13% Revenue Growth and 22% Increase in Income Before Taxes

Hovnanian Enterprises reports strong Q1 2025 results with revenue up 13% and net income increasing 18%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. reported a strong fiscal first quarter ending January 31, 2025, with total revenues rising 13.4% to $673.6 million, and income before taxes increasing 22.4% to $39.9 million year-over-year. Home sales drove much of the revenue growth, with sales reaching $646.9 million from the sale of 1,254 homes. The company also saw improvements in operational efficiency, with a significant reduction in the ratio of selling, general and administrative costs relative to revenues. Hovnanian's controlled lots increased by 29% year-over-year to 43,254, and the overall community count rose to 125. Although the backlog of contracts decreased by 16.1% compared to the previous year, management expressed confidence in the long-term growth and operational performance with a focus on optimizing capital allocation and improving efficiency. The firm is also planning to redeem a portion of its debt early.

Potential Positives

13.4% increase in total revenues to $673.6 million compared to $594.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Income before income taxes rose 22.4% to $39.9 million compared to $32.6 million in the prior year, indicating improved profitability.

Net income increased to $28.2 million, or $3.58 per diluted common share, up from $23.9 million, or $2.91 per diluted common share, in the same quarter last year, reflecting strong earnings growth.

Total consolidated lots controlled saw a significant increase of 28.8% year-over-year, demonstrating strong operational expansion and strategic land acquisition efforts.

Potential Negatives

Homebuilding gross margin percentage decreased from 18.3% in the prior year to 15.2% in the most recent quarter, indicating a decline in profitability.

Gross contract cancellation rate increased to 16% from 14% in the prior year, which may suggest challenges in maintaining sales momentum.

The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog decreased by 16.1%, reflecting potential difficulties in securing future sales compared to the previous year.

FAQ

What were Hovnanian's total revenue figures for the first quarter of fiscal 2025?

Total revenues increased by 13.4% to $673.6 million in fiscal Q1 2025.

How much did income before income taxes increase year-over-year?

Income before income taxes increased 22.4% to $39.9 million compared to the previous year.

What growth did consolidated contracts see in the first quarter?

Consolidated contracts increased by 6.9%, totaling 1,205 homes valued at $643.3 million.

Which metrics indicate Hovnanian's improved operational performance?

Operational metrics include a 12.9% total SG&A ratio and a decrease in interest expense percentage to 4.3%.

What are Hovnanian's revenue expectations for the second quarter of fiscal 2025?

The estimated revenue range for Q2 2025 is between $675 million and $775 million.

Full Release





13% Increase in Total Revenues









Income Before Income Taxes Increased 22% Year-Over-Year









7% Year-Over-Year Quarterly Growth in Consolidated Contracts









Total Consolidated Lots Controlled Increased 29% Year-Over-Year







MATAWAN, N.J., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2025.









RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2025:











Total revenues increased 13.4% to $673.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $594.2 million in the same quarter of the prior year.











Sale of homes revenues increased 12.8% to $646.9 million (1,254 homes) in the fiscal 2025 first quarter compared with $573.6 million (1,063 homes) in the previous year’s first quarter.











Domestic unconsolidated joint ventures



(





1)



sale of homes revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $131.8 million (197 homes) compared with $116.9 million (167 homes) for the three months ended January 31, 2024.











Sale of homes revenues, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 12.8% to $778.7 million (1,451 homes) in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $690.6 million (1,230 homes) during the first quarter of fiscal 2024.











Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 15.2% for the three months ended January 31, 2025, compared with 18.3% during the first quarter a year ago.











Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 18.3% during the fiscal 2025 first quarter, which was near the high end of the guidance range we provided, compared with 21.8% in last year’s first quarter.











Total SG&A was $86.9 million, or 12.9% of total revenues, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $86.1 million, or 14.5% of total revenues, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.











Total interest expense as a percent of total revenues decreased to 4.3% for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, as we continue to reduce our leverage, compared with 5.1% for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.











Income before income taxes for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 22.4% to $39.9 million compared with $32.6 million in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. The year-over-year increase illustrates that delivery growth, SG&A ratio improvements, lower interest and contributions from unconsolidated joint ventures can offset lower gross margins.











Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net increased 29.9% to $40.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with income before these items of $31.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.











Net income was $28.2 million, or $3.58 per diluted common share, for the three months ended January 31, 2025, compared with net income of $23.9 million, or $2.91 per diluted common share, in the same period of the previous fiscal year.











EBITDA was $71.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $64.5 million for the first quarter of the prior year.











Consolidated contracts in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 6.9% to 1,205 homes ($643.3 million) compared with 1,127 homes ($624.4 million) in the same quarter last year. Contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the three months ended January 31, 2025, increased 9.5% to 1,400 homes ($770.8 million) compared with 1,279 homes ($724.5 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.











As of January 31, 2025, consolidated community count increased 5.9% to 125 communities, compared with 118 communities as of January 31, 2024. Community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 9.6% to 148 as of January 31, 2025, compared with 135 communities as of January 31, 2024.











Consolidated contracts per community were 9.6 in both the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and the first quarter of fiscal 2024. This is significantly higher than our historical quarterly average for the first quarter since 1997 of 8.0 contracts per community. Contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, were 9.5 in both the three months ended January 31, 2025 and the same quarter one year ago.











The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of January 31, 2025, decreased 16.1% to $931.9 million compared with $1.11 billion as of January 31, 2024. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of January 31, 2025, decreased 9.1% to $1.23 billion compared with $1.35 billion as of January 31, 2024. The year-over-year decrease in backlog is partly due to increased sales of quick move in homes, which are in backlog for a very short period of time.











The gross contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 16% for the first quarter ended January 31, 2025, compared with 14% in the fiscal 2024 first quarter. The gross contract cancellation rate for contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 16% for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with 14% in the first quarter of the prior year.











For the trailing twelve-month period our return on equity (ROE) was 33.0%. For the trailing twelve-month period our net income return on inventory was 15.7% and our adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes return on investment (Adjusted EBIT ROI) was 29.8%. We believe that for the most recently reported trailing twelve-month periods, we had the second highest ROE, and the third highest Adjusted EBIT ROI compared to 14 of our publicly traded peers.















(









1)





When we refer to “Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures”, we are excluding results from our multi-community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).









LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF JANUARY 31, 2025:











During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, land and land development spending increased 7.5% and 84.2% to $247.6 million compared with $230.4 million in the same quarter one year ago and $134.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, respectively.











Total liquidity as of January 31, 2025, was $222.4 million, which was finally within our targeted liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million. We are happy that we are fully invested after years of having excess cash.











During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we repurchased 131,460 shares of common stock for $17.9 million or an average price of $135.93 per share.











In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, approximately 5,800 lots were put under option or acquired in 41 consolidated communities.











As of January 31, 2025, our total controlled consolidated lots were 43,254, an increase of 28.8% compared with 33,576 lots at the end of the previous fiscal year’s first quarter. This is the second quarter in a row that 84% of our lots were optioned. The highest percentage of option lots we have ever had continuing our land-light strategic focus. The total controlled consolidated lots also increased sequentially from 41,891 lots as of October 31, 2024. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current position equaled a 7.8 years’ supply.















FINANCIAL GUIDANCE













(

















2)













:









The Company is providing guidance for total revenues, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Financial guidance below assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions, including deterioration in our supply chain or material increases in mortgage rates, inflation or cancellation rates, and excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $132.39 on January 31, 2025.





For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, total revenues are expected to be between $675 million and $775 million, adjusted homebuilding gross margin is expected to be between 17.5% and 18.5%, adjusted income before income taxes is expected to be between $20 million and $30 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $50 million and $60 million.





Prior to the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, our intention is to redeem early the remaining $26.6 million of the 13.5% senior notes that are maturing in February of 2026.









(









2)





The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. These items include, but are not limited to, land-related charges, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.









COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:









"I’m pleased to report that our results for the first quarter were either within or better than the range of expectations we provided, reflecting the strength of our team's efforts and our ability to adapt to the market conditions,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the challenges presented by persistently high mortgage rates and monthly sales volatility, we have experienced healthy demand for our homes. Our consolidated contracts per community were 9.6 for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, which is significantly higher than our historical average for the first quarter since 1997 of 8.0 contracts per community. All in all, despite the slower start to the spring selling season and the month to month volatility, we are excited about the long-term fundamentals and our lot count growth as we continue to deliver exceptional homes to our homebuyers.”





“As we navigate through the current homebuilding environment, we remain focused on driving strong return on equity and return on investment as key measures of our financial performance. Our recently approved land acquisitions were underwritten at the current sales pace and with a high level of incentives, which should lead to higher returns than land approved before the significant increase in incentives. Our goal is to improve operational efficiencies, optimize capital allocation and maintain disciplined cost management across all aspects of the business, and grow revenues which should enhance profitability without sacrificing our commitment to building quality homes. We are always looking for opportunities to maximize the value of our land assets, as well as reducing our risk through continued use of options and joint ventures. With these efforts in place, we are confident in our ability to generate sustained, strong returns for our shareholders in the long term,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.









WEBCAST INFORMATION:









Hovnanian Enterprises will webcast its fiscal 2025 first quarter financial results conference call at 11:00 a.m. E.T. on Monday, February 24, 2025. The webcast can be accessed live through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at





http://www.khov.com





. For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the “Past Events” section of the Investor Relations page on the Hovnanian website at





http://www.khov.com





. The archive will be available for 12 months.









ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:









Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian



®



Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s



®



Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.





Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at



http://www.khov.com



. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to



IR@khov.com



or sign up at



http://www.khov.com



.









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:











Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes (“EBIT”) and before depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net (“Adjusted EBITDA”), the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred and EBIT before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net (“Adjusted EBIT”) are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to net income are presented in tables attached to this earnings release.









Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.









Adjusted income before income taxes, which is defined as income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of adjusted income before income taxes to income before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.









Adjusted investment, which is defined as total inventories excluding liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs and interest capitalized and including investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures (“Adjusted Investment”), is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total inventories. The reconciliation for historical periods of Adjusted Investment to total inventories is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.









The ratio of Adjusted EBIT return on adjusted investment (“Adjusted EBIT ROI”), which is the ratio of Adjusted EBIT for the trailing twelve-months, to the average Adjusted Investment for the prior five fiscal quarters, is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of net income return to total inventories. The presentation of the ratios of Adjusted EBIT ROI and net income return on inventory are presented in a table attached to this earnings release.









Total liquidity is comprised of $94.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, $3.1 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million available under a senior secured revolving credit facility as of January 31, 2025.













FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









All statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered as “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company’s goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods and statements regarding demand for homes, mortgage rates, inflation, supply chain issues, customer incentives and underlying factors. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a significant homebuilding downturn; (2) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor, including due to geopolitical events, changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products and related trade disputes with and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; (3) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing, including as a result of instability in the banking sector; (4) increases in inflation; (5) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural disasters; (6) the seasonality of the Company’s business; (7) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots and sufficient liquidity to invest in such land and lots; (8) reliance on, and the performance of, subcontractors; (9) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (10) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (11) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (12) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor, such as product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (13) levels of competition; (14) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (15) information technology failures and data security breaches; (16) negative publicity; (17) global economic and political instability (18) high leverage and restrictions on the Company’s operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company’s outstanding indebtedness; (19) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (20) the Company’s sources of liquidity; (21) changes in credit ratings; (22) government regulation, including regulations concerning development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and the environment; (23) potential liability as a result of the past or present use of hazardous materials; (24) operations through unconsolidated joint ventures with third parties; (25) significant influence of the Company’s controlling stockholders; (26) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (27) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; and (28) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods during fiscal 2025 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.





















Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.













January 31, 2025











Statements of consolidated operations









(In thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended





















January 31,





















2025









2024





















(Unaudited)









Total revenues









$





673,623









$





594,196













Costs and expenses (1)













642,965













577,956













Gain on extinguishment of debt, net













-













1,371













Income from unconsolidated joint ventures













9,205













14,952













Income before income taxes













39,863













32,563













Income tax provision













11,672













8,659













Net income













28,191













23,904













Less: preferred stock dividends













2,669













2,669













Net income available to common stockholders









$





25,522









$





21,235





































Per share data:

































Basic:





































Net income per common share









$





3.88









$





3.11

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding













6,517













6,496













Assuming dilution:





































Net income per common share









$





3.58









$





2.91

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding













7,071













6,937





















(1) Includes inventory impairments and land option write-offs.



























Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.













January 31, 2025











Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net to income before income taxes









(In thousands)





























Three Months Ended





















January 31,





















2025









2024





















(Unaudited)









Income before income taxes









$





39,863









$





32,563













Inventory impairments and land option write-offs













1,040













302













Gain on extinguishment of debt, net













-













(1,371





)









Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net (1)









$





40,903









$





31,494





















(1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes.































Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.













January 31, 2025











Gross margin









(In thousands)

















Homebuilding Gross Margin

















Three Months Ended

















January 31,

















2025









2024

















(Unaudited)









Sale of homes









$





646,914













$





573,636













Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1)













528,745

















448,448













Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2)













118,169

















125,188













Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense













18,738

















19,898













Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2)













99,431

















105,290













Land charges













1,040

















302













Homebuilding gross margin









$





98,391













$





104,988





















Homebuilding gross margin percentage













15.2%

















18.3%













Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2)













18.3%

















21.8%













Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2)













15.4%

















18.4%





























Land Sales Gross Margin

















Three Months Ended

















January 31,

















2025









2024

















(Unaudited)









Land and lot sales









$





6,826













$





1,340













Cost of sales, excluding interest (1)













4,545

















765













Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges













2,281

















575













Land and lot sales interest expense













618

















-













Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest









$





1,663













$





575





















(1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.









(2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.























Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.





































January 31, 2025



































Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income

































(In thousands)









































Three Months Ended

















January 31,

















2025









2024

















(Unaudited)









Net income









$





28,191













$





23,904













Income tax provision













11,672

















8,659













Interest expense













28,873

















30,349













EBIT (1)













68,736

















62,912













Depreciation and amortization













2,298

















1,598













EBITDA (2)













71,034

















64,510













Inventory impairments and land option write-offs













1,040

















302













Gain on extinguishment of debt, net













-

















(1,371





)









Adjusted EBITDA (3)









$





72,074













$





63,441













































Interest incurred









$





29,855













$





31,961













































Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred













2.41

















1.98





















(1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes.









(2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.









(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and gain on extinguishment of debt, net.



























Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.













January 31, 2025











Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized









(In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

















January 31,

















2025









2024

















(Unaudited)









Interest capitalized at beginning of period









$





57,671













$





52,060













Plus: interest incurred













29,855

















31,961













Less: interest expensed













(28,873





)













(30,349





)









Less: interest contributed to unconsolidated joint ventures (1)













(5,769





)













-













Interest capitalized at end of period (2)









$





52,884













$





53,672













































(1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to joint ventures the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2025. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of these transactions.









(2) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.































Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.













January 31, 2025











Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment









(In thousands)







































































LTM







































For the quarter ended











ended







































4/30/2024









7/31/2024









10/31/2024









1/31/2025











1/31/2025



















Net income





















$





50,836













$





72,919













$





94,349













$





28,191













$





246,295





































































































As of











Five









Quarter



























1/31/2024









4/30/2024









7/31/2024









10/31/2024









1/31/2025











Average



















Total inventories









$





1,463,558













$





1,417,058













$





1,650,470













$





1,644,804













$





1,666,490













$





1,568,476













Return on Inventory



































































15.7%



















































































































For the quarter ended











LTM









ended







































4/30/2024









7/31/2024









10/31/2024









1/31/2025











01/31/2025



















Net income





















$





50,836













$





72,919













$





94,349













$





28,191













$





246,295













Income tax provision





















18,556

















24,350

















23,516

















11,672

















78,094













Interest expense

























30,512

















28,578

















31,120

















28,873

















119,083













EBIT(1)

























99,904

















125,847

















148,985

















68,736

















443,472













Inventory impairments and land option write-offs

















237

















3,099

















7,918

















1,040

















12,294













Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Adjusted EBIT(2)





















$





100,141













$





128,946













$





156,903













$





69,776













$





455,766





















As of





























1/31/2024









4/30/2024









7/31/2024









10/31/2024









1/31/2025





















Total inventories









$





1,463,558













$





1,417,058













$





1,650,470













$





1,644,804













$





1,666,490

























Less Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs





(114,658





)













(86,618





)













(135,559





)













(140,298





)













(156,274





)





















Less Interest capitalized at end of period





(53,672





)













(52,222





)













(54,592





)













(57,671





)













(52,884





)

























Plus Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures









110,592

















150,674

















126,318

















142,910

















172,679



















Five









Quarter









Average











Adjusted Investment (3)









$





1,405,820













$





1,428,892













$





1,586,637













$





1,589,745













$





1,630,011













$





1,528,221













Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment (4)



































































29.8%























































































(1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes.





(2) Adjusted EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted EBIT represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net.





(3) Adjusted Investment is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total inventories. Adjusted Investment represents total inventories excluding liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs and interest capitalized and including investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures.





(4) The ratio of Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of net income to total inventories.





























HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES//





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(In thousands, except per share data)

























January 31,













October 31,





















2025













2024





















(Unaudited)













(1)















ASSETS











































Homebuilding:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





94,258













$





209,976













Restricted cash and cash equivalents













8,449

















7,875













Inventories:









































Sold and unsold homes and lots under development













1,143,376

















1,195,318













Land and land options held for future development or sale













286,186

















238,499













Consolidated inventory not owned













236,928

















210,987













Total inventories













1,666,490

















1,644,804













Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures













172,679

















142,910













Receivables, deposits and notes, net













74,221

















29,400













Property and equipment, net













44,820

















43,431













Prepaid expenses and other assets













79,235

















82,525













Total homebuilding













2,140,152

















2,160,921





















































Financial services













162,996

















203,589





















































Deferred tax assets, net













230,127

















241,064













Total assets









$





2,533,275













$





2,605,574























































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











































Homebuilding:









































Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs









$





87,633













$





90,675













Accounts payable and other liabilities













360,436

















433,273













Customers’ deposits













42,551

















41,639













Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs













156,274

















140,298













Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs)













893,706

















896,218













Accrued interest













32,549

















14,508













Total homebuilding













1,573,149

















1,616,611





















































Financial services













142,342

















183,135





















































Income taxes payable













6,358

















5,479













Total liabilities













1,721,849

















1,805,225





















































Equity:









































Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders' equity:









































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at January 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024













135,299

















135,299













Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 6,416,941 shares at January 31, 2025 and 6,415,794 shares at October 31, 2024













64

















64













Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 757,018 shares at January 31, 2025 and 757,023 shares at October 31, 2024













8

















8













Paid in capital - common stock













753,357

















749,752













Retained earnings













99,658

















74,136













Treasury stock - at cost – 1,221,639 shares of Class A common stock at January 31, 2025 and 1,090,179 shares at October 31, 2024; 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at January 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024













(176,960





)













(158,910





)









Total stockholders’ equity













811,426

















800,349













Total liabilities and equity









$





2,533,275













$





2,605,574





















































(1) Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2024





























HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(In thousands, except per share data)





(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended January 31,





















2025













2024











Revenues:











































Homebuilding:









































Sale of homes









$





646,914

















$





573,636













Land sales and other revenues













9,767





















5,292













Total homebuilding













656,681





















578,928













Financial services













16,942





















15,268













Total revenues













673,623





















594,196























































Expenses:











































Homebuilding:









































Cost of sales, excluding interest













533,290





















449,213













Cost of sales interest













19,356





















19,898













Inventory impairments and land option write-offs













1,040





















302













Total cost of sales













553,686





















469,413













Selling, general and administrative













54,253





















48,937













Total homebuilding expenses













607,939





















518,350





















































Financial services













13,437





















11,471













Corporate general and administrative













32,692





















37,133













Other interest













9,517





















10,451













Other (income) expense, net (1)













(20,620





)

















551













Total expenses













642,965





















577,956













Gain on extinguishment of debt, net













-





















1,371













Income from unconsolidated joint ventures













9,205





















14,952













Income before income taxes













39,863





















32,563













State and federal income tax provision:









































State













2,049





















2,206













Federal













9,623





















6,453













Total income taxes













11,672





















8,659













Net income













28,191





















23,904













Less: preferred stock dividends













2,669





















2,669













Net income available to common stockholders









$





25,522

















$





21,235























































Per share data:











































Basic:









































Net income per common share









$





3.88

















$





3.11













Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding













6,517





















6,496













Assuming dilution:









































Net income per common share









$





3.58

















$





2.91













Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding













7,071





















6,937





















(



1



) Includes gain on contribution of assets to a joint venture of $22.7 million for the three months ended January 31, 2025.



















HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.













(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)













(SEGMENT DATA







EXCLUDES







UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES)





























Contracts (1)









Deliveries









Contract





















Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Backlog





















January 31,









January 31,









January 31,





















2025









2024









%





Change









2025









2024









%





Change









2025









2024









%





Change













Northeast











































































(DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV)





Home









440









383





14.9%













445









332





34.0%













777









668





16.3%

















Dollars





$





251,636





$





248,753





1.2%









$





281,648





$





189,989





48.2%









$





501,469





$





478,864





4.7%

















Avg. Price





$





571,900





$





649,486





(11.9)%









$





632,917





$





572,256





10.6%









$





645,391





$





716,862





(10.0)%















Southeast











































































(FL, GA, SC)





Home









136









110





23.6%













124









195





(36.4)%













251









530





(52.6)%

















Dollars





$





76,099





$





68,671





10.8%









$





51,437





$





105,628





(51.3)%









$





146,636





$





267,294





(45.1)%

















Avg. Price





$





559,551





$





624,282





(10.4)%









$





414,815





$





541,682





(23.4)%









$





584,207





$





504,328





15.8%















West (2)











































































(AZ, CA, TX)





Home









629









634





(0.8)%













685









536





27.8%













570









690





(17.4)%

















Dollars





$





315,532





$





306,928





2.8%









$





313,829





$





278,019





12.9%









$





283,816





$





365,172





(22.3)%

















Avg. Price





$





501,641





$





484,114





3.6%









$





458,145





$





518,692





(11.7)%









$





497,923





$





529,235





(5.9)%















Consolidated Total















































































Home









1,205









1,127





6.9%













1,254









1,063





18.0%













1,598









1,888





(15.4)%

















Dollars





$





643,267





$





624,352





3.0%









$





646,914





$





573,636





12.8%









$





931,921





$





1,111,330





(16.1)%

















Avg. Price





$





533,832





$





553,995





(3.6)%









$





515,880





$





539,639





(4.4)%









$





583,180





$





588,628





(0.9)%















Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3)











































































(excluding KSA JV)





Home









195









152





28.3%













197









167





18.0%













403









357





12.9%

















Dollars





$





127,485





$





100,105





27.4%









$





131,776





$





116,935





12.7%









$





294,875





$





238,809





23.5%

















Avg. Price





$





653,769





$





658,586





(0.7)%









$





668,914





$





700,210





(4.5)%









$





731,700





$





668,933





9.4%















Grand Total















































































Home









1,400









1,279





9.5%













1,451









1,230





18.0%













2,001









2,245





(10.9)%

















Dollars





$





770,752





$





724,457





6.4%









$





778,690





$





690,571





12.8%









$





1,226,796





$





1,350,139





(9.1)%

















Avg. Price





$





550,537





$





566,425





(2.8)%









$





536,657





$





561,440





(4.4)%









$





613,091





$





601,398





1.9%























KSA JV Only















































































Home









198









69





187.0%













0









39





(100.0)%













474









80





492.5%

















Dollars





$





50,272





$





14,108





256.3%









$





0





$





8,274





(100.0)%









$





114,632





$





13,958





721.3%

















Avg. Price





$





253,899





$





204,464





24.2%









$





0





$





212,154





(100.0)%









$





241,840





$





174,475





38.6%





















DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS









Notes:









(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.









(2) Reflects the reclassification of 8 homes and $5.0 million of contract backlog as of January 31, 2025, from the consolidated West segment to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to the joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2025.





(3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.























HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.













(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)













(SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY)





























Contracts (1)









Deliveries









Contract





















Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Backlog





















January 31,









January 31,









January 31,





















2025









2024









%





Change









2025









2024









%





Change









2025









2024









%





Change













Northeast











































































(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)





Home









117









71





64.8%













109









91





19.8%













282









140





101.4%













(Excluding KSA JV)





Dollars





$





78,729





$





57,356





37.3%









$





80,890





$





68,176





18.6%









$





210,209





$





110,741





89.8%













(DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV)





Avg. Price





$





672,897





$





807,831





(16.7)%









$





742,110





$





749,187





(0.9)%









$





745,422





$





791,007





(5.8)%















Southeast











































































(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)





Home









67









55





21.8%













79









50





58.0%













106









191





(44.5)%













(FL, GA, SC)





Dollars





$





42,990





$





31,168





37.9%









$





46,848





$





35,278





32.8%









$





76,634





$





115,747





(33.8)%

















Avg. Price





$





641,642





$





566,691





13.2%









$





593,013





$





705,560





(16.0)%









$





722,962





$





606,005





19.3%















West (2)











































































(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)





Home









11









26





(57.7)%













9









26





(65.4)%













15









26





(42.3)%













(AZ, CA, TX)





Dollars





$





5,766





$





11,581





(50.2)%









$





4,038





$





13,481





(70.0)%









$





8,032





$





12,321





(34.8)%

















Avg. Price





$





524,182





$





445,423





17.7%









$





448,667





$





518,500





(13.5)%









$





535,467





$





473,885





13.0%















Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3)













































































(Excluding KSA JV)







Home









195









152





28.3%













197









167





18.0%













403









357





12.9%

















Dollars





$





127,485





$





100,105





27.4%









$





131,776





$





116,935





12.7%









$





294,875





$





238,809





23.5%

















Avg. Price





$





653,769





$





658,586





(0.7)%









$





668,914





$





700,210





(4.5)%









$





731,700





$





668,933





9.4%























KSA JV Only















































































Home









198









69





187.0%













0









39





(100.0)%













474









80





492.5%

















Dollars





$





50,272





$





14,108





256.3%









$





0





$





8,274





(100.0)%









$





114,632





$





13,958





721.3%

















Avg. Price





$





253,901





$





204,464





24.2%









$





0





$





212,154





(100.0)%









$





241,840





$





174,475





38.6%





















DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS









Notes:









(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.









(2) Reflects the reclassification of 8 homes and $5.0 million of contract backlog as of January 31, 2025, from the consolidated West segment to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to the joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2025.





(3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.







































Contact:







Brad G. O’Connor





Jeffrey T. O’Keefe













Chief Financial Officer





Vice President, Investor Relations













732-747-7800





732-747-7800























