HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter Results with 13% Revenue Growth and 22% Increase in Income Before Taxes

February 24, 2025 — 09:21 am EST

Hovnanian Enterprises reports strong Q1 2025 results with revenue up 13% and net income increasing 18%.

Quiver AI Summary

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. reported a strong fiscal first quarter ending January 31, 2025, with total revenues rising 13.4% to $673.6 million, and income before taxes increasing 22.4% to $39.9 million year-over-year. Home sales drove much of the revenue growth, with sales reaching $646.9 million from the sale of 1,254 homes. The company also saw improvements in operational efficiency, with a significant reduction in the ratio of selling, general and administrative costs relative to revenues. Hovnanian's controlled lots increased by 29% year-over-year to 43,254, and the overall community count rose to 125. Although the backlog of contracts decreased by 16.1% compared to the previous year, management expressed confidence in the long-term growth and operational performance with a focus on optimizing capital allocation and improving efficiency. The firm is also planning to redeem a portion of its debt early.

Potential Positives

  • 13.4% increase in total revenues to $673.6 million compared to $594.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Income before income taxes rose 22.4% to $39.9 million compared to $32.6 million in the prior year, indicating improved profitability.
  • Net income increased to $28.2 million, or $3.58 per diluted common share, up from $23.9 million, or $2.91 per diluted common share, in the same quarter last year, reflecting strong earnings growth.
  • Total consolidated lots controlled saw a significant increase of 28.8% year-over-year, demonstrating strong operational expansion and strategic land acquisition efforts.

Potential Negatives

  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage decreased from 18.3% in the prior year to 15.2% in the most recent quarter, indicating a decline in profitability.
  • Gross contract cancellation rate increased to 16% from 14% in the prior year, which may suggest challenges in maintaining sales momentum.
  • The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog decreased by 16.1%, reflecting potential difficulties in securing future sales compared to the previous year.

FAQ

What were Hovnanian's total revenue figures for the first quarter of fiscal 2025?

Total revenues increased by 13.4% to $673.6 million in fiscal Q1 2025.

How much did income before income taxes increase year-over-year?

Income before income taxes increased 22.4% to $39.9 million compared to the previous year.

What growth did consolidated contracts see in the first quarter?

Consolidated contracts increased by 6.9%, totaling 1,205 homes valued at $643.3 million.

Which metrics indicate Hovnanian's improved operational performance?

Operational metrics include a 12.9% total SG&A ratio and a decrease in interest expense percentage to 4.3%.

What are Hovnanian's revenue expectations for the second quarter of fiscal 2025?

The estimated revenue range for Q2 2025 is between $675 million and $775 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$HOV Insider Trading Activity

$HOV insiders have traded $HOV stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ARA K HOVNANIAN (Chairman of Bd., Pres. & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 30,621 shares for an estimated $6,609,332.
  • J LARRY SORSBY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,062 shares for an estimated $916,432.
  • VINCENT JR PAGANO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $603,330.
  • EDWARD A KANGAS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $283,292.
  • ROBIN STONE SELLERS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,062 shares for an estimated $199,571.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $HOV stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




13% Increase in Total Revenues




Income Before Income Taxes Increased 22% Year-Over-Year




7% Year-Over-Year Quarterly Growth in Consolidated Contracts




Total Consolidated Lots Controlled Increased 29% Year-Over-Year



MATAWAN, N.J., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2025.





RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2025:





  • Total revenues increased 13.4% to $673.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $594.2 million in the same quarter of the prior year.






  • Sale of homes revenues increased 12.8% to $646.9 million (1,254 homes) in the fiscal 2025 first quarter compared with $573.6 million (1,063 homes) in the previous year’s first quarter.






  • Domestic unconsolidated joint ventures

    (


    1)

    sale of homes revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $131.8 million (197 homes) compared with $116.9 million (167 homes) for the three months ended January 31, 2024.






  • Sale of homes revenues, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 12.8% to $778.7 million (1,451 homes) in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $690.6 million (1,230 homes) during the first quarter of fiscal 2024.






  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 15.2% for the three months ended January 31, 2025, compared with 18.3% during the first quarter a year ago.






  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 18.3% during the fiscal 2025 first quarter, which was near the high end of the guidance range we provided, compared with 21.8% in last year’s first quarter.






  • Total SG&A was $86.9 million, or 12.9% of total revenues, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $86.1 million, or 14.5% of total revenues, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.






  • Total interest expense as a percent of total revenues decreased to 4.3% for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, as we continue to reduce our leverage, compared with 5.1% for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.






  • Income before income taxes for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 22.4% to $39.9 million compared with $32.6 million in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. The year-over-year increase illustrates that delivery growth, SG&A ratio improvements, lower interest and contributions from unconsolidated joint ventures can offset lower gross margins.






  • Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net increased 29.9% to $40.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with income before these items of $31.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.






  • Net income was $28.2 million, or $3.58 per diluted common share, for the three months ended January 31, 2025, compared with net income of $23.9 million, or $2.91 per diluted common share, in the same period of the previous fiscal year.






  • EBITDA was $71.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $64.5 million for the first quarter of the prior year.






  • Consolidated contracts in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 6.9% to 1,205 homes ($643.3 million) compared with 1,127 homes ($624.4 million) in the same quarter last year. Contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the three months ended January 31, 2025, increased 9.5% to 1,400 homes ($770.8 million) compared with 1,279 homes ($724.5 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.






  • As of January 31, 2025, consolidated community count increased 5.9% to 125 communities, compared with 118 communities as of January 31, 2024. Community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 9.6% to 148 as of January 31, 2025, compared with 135 communities as of January 31, 2024.






  • Consolidated contracts per community were 9.6 in both the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and the first quarter of fiscal 2024. This is significantly higher than our historical quarterly average for the first quarter since 1997 of 8.0 contracts per community. Contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, were 9.5 in both the three months ended January 31, 2025 and the same quarter one year ago.






  • The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of January 31, 2025, decreased 16.1% to $931.9 million compared with $1.11 billion as of January 31, 2024. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of January 31, 2025, decreased 9.1% to $1.23 billion compared with $1.35 billion as of January 31, 2024. The year-over-year decrease in backlog is partly due to increased sales of quick move in homes, which are in backlog for a very short period of time.






  • The gross contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 16% for the first quarter ended January 31, 2025, compared with 14% in the fiscal 2024 first quarter. The gross contract cancellation rate for contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 16% for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with 14% in the first quarter of the prior year.






  • For the trailing twelve-month period our return on equity (ROE) was 33.0%. For the trailing twelve-month period our net income return on inventory was 15.7% and our adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes return on investment (Adjusted EBIT ROI) was 29.8%. We believe that for the most recently reported trailing twelve-month periods, we had the second highest ROE, and the third highest Adjusted EBIT ROI compared to 14 of our publicly traded peers.







(




1)


When we refer to “Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures”, we are excluding results from our multi-community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).





LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF JANUARY 31, 2025:





  • During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, land and land development spending increased 7.5% and 84.2% to $247.6 million compared with $230.4 million in the same quarter one year ago and $134.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, respectively.






  • Total liquidity as of January 31, 2025, was $222.4 million, which was finally within our targeted liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million. We are happy that we are fully invested after years of having excess cash.






  • During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we repurchased 131,460 shares of common stock for $17.9 million or an average price of $135.93 per share.






  • In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, approximately 5,800 lots were put under option or acquired in 41 consolidated communities.






  • As of January 31, 2025, our total controlled consolidated lots were 43,254, an increase of 28.8% compared with 33,576 lots at the end of the previous fiscal year’s first quarter. This is the second quarter in a row that 84% of our lots were optioned. The highest percentage of option lots we have ever had continuing our land-light strategic focus. The total controlled consolidated lots also increased sequentially from 41,891 lots as of October 31, 2024. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current position equaled a 7.8 years’ supply.







FINANCIAL GUIDANCE






(








2)






:




The Company is providing guidance for total revenues, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Financial guidance below assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions, including deterioration in our supply chain or material increases in mortgage rates, inflation or cancellation rates, and excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $132.39 on January 31, 2025.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, total revenues are expected to be between $675 million and $775 million, adjusted homebuilding gross margin is expected to be between 17.5% and 18.5%, adjusted income before income taxes is expected to be between $20 million and $30 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $50 million and $60 million.



Prior to the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, our intention is to redeem early the remaining $26.6 million of the 13.5% senior notes that are maturing in February of 2026.





(




2)


The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. These items include, but are not limited to, land-related charges, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.





COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:




"I’m pleased to report that our results for the first quarter were either within or better than the range of expectations we provided, reflecting the strength of our team's efforts and our ability to adapt to the market conditions,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the challenges presented by persistently high mortgage rates and monthly sales volatility, we have experienced healthy demand for our homes. Our consolidated contracts per community were 9.6 for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, which is significantly higher than our historical average for the first quarter since 1997 of 8.0 contracts per community. All in all, despite the slower start to the spring selling season and the month to month volatility, we are excited about the long-term fundamentals and our lot count growth as we continue to deliver exceptional homes to our homebuyers.”



“As we navigate through the current homebuilding environment, we remain focused on driving strong return on equity and return on investment as key measures of our financial performance. Our recently approved land acquisitions were underwritten at the current sales pace and with a high level of incentives, which should lead to higher returns than land approved before the significant increase in incentives. Our goal is to improve operational efficiencies, optimize capital allocation and maintain disciplined cost management across all aspects of the business, and grow revenues which should enhance profitability without sacrificing our commitment to building quality homes. We are always looking for opportunities to maximize the value of our land assets, as well as reducing our risk through continued use of options and joint ventures. With these efforts in place, we are confident in our ability to generate sustained, strong returns for our shareholders in the long term,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.





WEBCAST INFORMATION:




Hovnanian Enterprises will webcast its fiscal 2025 first quarter financial results conference call at 11:00 a.m. E.T. on Monday, February 24, 2025. The webcast can be accessed live through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at


http://www.khov.com


. For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the “Past Events” section of the Investor Relations page on the Hovnanian website at


http://www.khov.com


. The archive will be available for 12 months.





ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:




Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian

®

Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s

®

Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.



Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at

http://www.khov.com

. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to

IR@khov.com

or sign up at

http://www.khov.com

.





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:





Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes (“EBIT”) and before depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net (“Adjusted EBITDA”), the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred and EBIT before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net (“Adjusted EBIT”) are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to net income are presented in tables attached to this earnings release.




Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.




Adjusted income before income taxes, which is defined as income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of adjusted income before income taxes to income before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.




Adjusted investment, which is defined as total inventories excluding liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs and interest capitalized and including investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures (“Adjusted Investment”), is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total inventories. The reconciliation for historical periods of Adjusted Investment to total inventories is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.




The ratio of Adjusted EBIT return on adjusted investment (“Adjusted EBIT ROI”), which is the ratio of Adjusted EBIT for the trailing twelve-months, to the average Adjusted Investment for the prior five fiscal quarters, is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of net income return to total inventories. The presentation of the ratios of Adjusted EBIT ROI and net income return on inventory are presented in a table attached to this earnings release.




Total liquidity is comprised of $94.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, $3.1 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million available under a senior secured revolving credit facility as of January 31, 2025.






FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS




All statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered as “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company’s goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods and statements regarding demand for homes, mortgage rates, inflation, supply chain issues, customer incentives and underlying factors. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a significant homebuilding downturn; (2) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor, including due to geopolitical events, changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products and related trade disputes with and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; (3) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing, including as a result of instability in the banking sector; (4) increases in inflation; (5) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural disasters; (6) the seasonality of the Company’s business; (7) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots and sufficient liquidity to invest in such land and lots; (8) reliance on, and the performance of, subcontractors; (9) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (10) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (11) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (12) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor, such as product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (13) levels of competition; (14) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (15) information technology failures and data security breaches; (16) negative publicity; (17) global economic and political instability (18) high leverage and restrictions on the Company’s operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company’s outstanding indebtedness; (19) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (20) the Company’s sources of liquidity; (21) changes in credit ratings; (22) government regulation, including regulations concerning development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and the environment; (23) potential liability as a result of the past or present use of hazardous materials; (24) operations through unconsolidated joint ventures with third parties; (25) significant influence of the Company’s controlling stockholders; (26) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (27) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; and (28) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods during fiscal 2025 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.


Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.


January 31, 2025

Statements of consolidated operations

(In thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended




January 31,




2025

2024




(Unaudited)

Total revenues

$
673,623

$
594,196

Costs and expenses (1)


642,965


577,956

Gain on extinguishment of debt, net


-


1,371

Income from unconsolidated joint ventures


9,205


14,952

Income before income taxes


39,863


32,563

Income tax provision


11,672


8,659

Net income


28,191


23,904

Less: preferred stock dividends


2,669


2,669

Net income available to common stockholders

$
25,522

$
21,235




Per share data:






Basic:







Net income per common share

$
3.88

$
3.11


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


6,517


6,496

Assuming dilution:







Net income per common share

$
3.58

$
2.91


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


7,071


6,937


(1) Includes inventory impairments and land option write-offs.




Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.


January 31, 2025

Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net to income before income taxes

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended




January 31,




2025

2024




(Unaudited)

Income before income taxes

$
39,863

$
32,563

Inventory impairments and land option write-offs


1,040


302

Gain on extinguishment of debt, net


-


(1,371
)

Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net (1)

$
40,903

$
31,494


(1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes.


































































































































































































































































Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.


January 31, 2025

Gross margin

(In thousands)



Homebuilding Gross Margin



Three Months Ended



January 31,



2025

2024



(Unaudited)

Sale of homes

$
646,914


$
573,636

Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1)


528,745



448,448

Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2)


118,169



125,188

Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense


18,738



19,898

Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2)


99,431



105,290

Land charges


1,040



302

Homebuilding gross margin

$
98,391


$
104,988


Homebuilding gross margin percentage


15.2%



18.3%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2)


18.3%



21.8%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2)


15.4%



18.4%




Land Sales Gross Margin



Three Months Ended



January 31,



2025

2024



(Unaudited)

Land and lot sales

$
6,826


$
1,340

Cost of sales, excluding interest (1)


4,545



765

Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges


2,281



575

Land and lot sales interest expense


618



-

Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest

$
1,663


$
575


(1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.







































































































































































































































































































































Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.







January 31, 2025






Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income






(In thousands)








Three Months Ended



January 31,



2025

2024



(Unaudited)

Net income

$
28,191


$
23,904

Income tax provision


11,672



8,659

Interest expense


28,873



30,349

EBIT (1)


68,736



62,912

Depreciation and amortization


2,298



1,598

EBITDA (2)


71,034



64,510

Inventory impairments and land option write-offs


1,040



302

Gain on extinguishment of debt, net


-



(1,371
)

Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$
72,074


$
63,441








Interest incurred

$
29,855


$
31,961








Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred


2.41



1.98


(1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes.

(2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and gain on extinguishment of debt, net.




Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.


January 31, 2025

Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended



January 31,



2025

2024



(Unaudited)

Interest capitalized at beginning of period

$
57,671


$
52,060

Plus: interest incurred


29,855



31,961

Less: interest expensed


(28,873
)


(30,349
)

Less: interest contributed to unconsolidated joint ventures (1)


(5,769
)


-

Interest capitalized at end of period (2)

$
52,884


$
53,672








(1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to joint ventures the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2025. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of these transactions.

(2) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.


January 31, 2025

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment

(In thousands)

















LTM






For the quarter ended


ended






4/30/2024

7/31/2024

10/31/2024

1/31/2025


1/31/2025

Net income




$
50,836


$
72,919


$
94,349


$
28,191


$
246,295






















As of


Five




Quarter



1/31/2024

4/30/2024

7/31/2024

10/31/2024

1/31/2025


Average

Total inventories

$
1,463,558


$
1,417,058


$
1,650,470


$
1,644,804


$
1,666,490


$
1,568,476

Return on Inventory
















15.7%

























For the quarter ended


LTM




ended






4/30/2024

7/31/2024

10/31/2024

1/31/2025


01/31/2025

Net income




$
50,836


$
72,919


$
94,349


$
28,191


$
246,295

Income tax provision




18,556



24,350



23,516



11,672



78,094

Interest expense





30,512



28,578



31,120



28,873



119,083

EBIT(1)





99,904



125,847



148,985



68,736



443,472

Inventory impairments and land option write-offs



237



3,099



7,918



1,040



12,294

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net



-



-



-



-



-

Adjusted EBIT(2)




$
100,141


$
128,946


$
156,903


$
69,776


$
455,766



As of





1/31/2024

4/30/2024

7/31/2024

10/31/2024

1/31/2025



Total inventories

$
1,463,558


$
1,417,058


$
1,650,470


$
1,644,804


$
1,666,490




Less Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs
(114,658
)


(86,618
)


(135,559
)


(140,298
)


(156,274
)



Less Interest capitalized at end of period
(53,672
)


(52,222
)


(54,592
)


(57,671
)


(52,884
)





Plus Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures

110,592



150,674



126,318



142,910



172,679




Five




Quarter




Average

Adjusted Investment (3)

$
1,405,820


$
1,428,892


$
1,586,637


$
1,589,745


$
1,630,011


$
1,528,221

Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment (4)
















29.8%


















(1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes.


(2) Adjusted EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted EBIT represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net.


(3) Adjusted Investment is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total inventories. Adjusted Investment represents total inventories excluding liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs and interest capitalized and including investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures.


(4) The ratio of Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of net income to total inventories.






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES//


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(In thousands, except per share data)




January 31,


October 31,



2025


2024



(Unaudited)


(1)


ASSETS








Homebuilding:








Cash and cash equivalents

$
94,258


$
209,976

Restricted cash and cash equivalents


8,449



7,875

Inventories:








Sold and unsold homes and lots under development


1,143,376



1,195,318

Land and land options held for future development or sale


286,186



238,499

Consolidated inventory not owned


236,928



210,987

Total inventories


1,666,490



1,644,804

Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures


172,679



142,910

Receivables, deposits and notes, net


74,221



29,400

Property and equipment, net


44,820



43,431

Prepaid expenses and other assets


79,235



82,525

Total homebuilding


2,140,152



2,160,921










Financial services


162,996



203,589










Deferred tax assets, net


230,127



241,064

Total assets

$
2,533,275


$
2,605,574











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








Homebuilding:








Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs

$
87,633


$
90,675

Accounts payable and other liabilities


360,436



433,273

Customers’ deposits


42,551



41,639

Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs


156,274



140,298

Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs)


893,706



896,218

Accrued interest


32,549



14,508

Total homebuilding


1,573,149



1,616,611










Financial services


142,342



183,135










Income taxes payable


6,358



5,479

Total liabilities


1,721,849



1,805,225










Equity:








Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders' equity:








Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at January 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024


135,299



135,299

Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 6,416,941 shares at January 31, 2025 and 6,415,794 shares at October 31, 2024


64



64

Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 757,018 shares at January 31, 2025 and 757,023 shares at October 31, 2024


8



8

Paid in capital - common stock


753,357



749,752

Retained earnings


99,658



74,136

Treasury stock - at cost – 1,221,639 shares of Class A common stock at January 31, 2025 and 1,090,179 shares at October 31, 2024; 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at January 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024


(176,960
)


(158,910
)

Total stockholders’ equity


811,426



800,349

Total liabilities and equity

$
2,533,275


$
2,605,574











(1)   Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2024

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(In thousands, except per share data)


(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended January 31,



2025


2024


Revenues:








Homebuilding:








Sale of homes

$
646,914



$
573,636

Land sales and other revenues


9,767




5,292

Total homebuilding


656,681




578,928

Financial services


16,942




15,268

Total revenues


673,623




594,196











Expenses:








Homebuilding:








Cost of sales, excluding interest


533,290




449,213

Cost of sales interest


19,356




19,898

Inventory impairments and land option write-offs


1,040




302

Total cost of sales


553,686




469,413

Selling, general and administrative


54,253




48,937

Total homebuilding expenses


607,939




518,350










Financial services


13,437




11,471

Corporate general and administrative


32,692




37,133

Other interest


9,517




10,451

Other (income) expense, net (1)


(20,620
)



551

Total expenses


642,965




577,956

Gain on extinguishment of debt, net


-




1,371

Income from unconsolidated joint ventures


9,205




14,952

Income before income taxes


39,863




32,563

State and federal income tax provision:








State


2,049




2,206

Federal


9,623




6,453

Total income taxes


11,672




8,659

Net income


28,191




23,904

Less: preferred stock dividends


2,669




2,669

Net income available to common stockholders

$
25,522



$
21,235











Per share data:








Basic:








Net income per common share

$
3.88



$
3.11

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding


6,517




6,496

Assuming dilution:








Net income per common share

$
3.58



$
2.91

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding


7,071




6,937



(

1

) Includes gain on contribution of assets to a joint venture of $22.7 million for the three months ended January 31, 2025.




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.


(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)


(SEGMENT DATA



EXCLUDES



UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES)





Contracts (1)

Deliveries

Contract




Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Backlog




January 31,

January 31,

January 31,




2025

2024

%


Change

2025

2024

%


Change

2025

2024

%


Change


Northeast
















(DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV)
Home

440

383
14.9%


445

332
34.0%


777

668
16.3%


Dollars
$
251,636
$
248,753
1.2%

$
281,648
$
189,989
48.2%

$
501,469
$
478,864
4.7%


Avg. Price
$
571,900
$
649,486
(11.9)%

$
632,917
$
572,256
10.6%

$
645,391
$
716,862
(10.0)%


Southeast
















(FL, GA, SC)
Home

136

110
23.6%


124

195
(36.4)%


251

530
(52.6)%


Dollars
$
76,099
$
68,671
10.8%

$
51,437
$
105,628
(51.3)%

$
146,636
$
267,294
(45.1)%


Avg. Price
$
559,551
$
624,282
(10.4)%

$
414,815
$
541,682
(23.4)%

$
584,207
$
504,328
15.8%


West (2)
















(AZ, CA, TX)
Home

629

634
(0.8)%


685

536
27.8%


570

690
(17.4)%


Dollars
$
315,532
$
306,928
2.8%

$
313,829
$
278,019
12.9%

$
283,816
$
365,172
(22.3)%


Avg. Price
$
501,641
$
484,114
3.6%

$
458,145
$
518,692
(11.7)%

$
497,923
$
529,235
(5.9)%


Consolidated Total

















Home

1,205

1,127
6.9%


1,254

1,063
18.0%


1,598

1,888
(15.4)%


Dollars
$
643,267
$
624,352
3.0%

$
646,914
$
573,636
12.8%

$
931,921
$
1,111,330
(16.1)%


Avg. Price
$
533,832
$
553,995
(3.6)%

$
515,880
$
539,639
(4.4)%

$
583,180
$
588,628
(0.9)%


Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3)
















(excluding KSA JV)
Home

195

152
28.3%


197

167
18.0%


403

357
12.9%


Dollars
$
127,485
$
100,105
27.4%

$
131,776
$
116,935
12.7%

$
294,875
$
238,809
23.5%


Avg. Price
$
653,769
$
658,586
(0.7)%

$
668,914
$
700,210
(4.5)%

$
731,700
$
668,933
9.4%


Grand Total

















Home

1,400

1,279
9.5%


1,451

1,230
18.0%


2,001

2,245
(10.9)%


Dollars
$
770,752
$
724,457
6.4%

$
778,690
$
690,571
12.8%

$
1,226,796
$
1,350,139
(9.1)%


Avg. Price
$
550,537
$
566,425
(2.8)%

$
536,657
$
561,440
(4.4)%

$
613,091
$
601,398
1.9%



KSA JV Only

















Home

198

69
187.0%


0

39
(100.0)%


474

80
492.5%


Dollars
$
50,272
$
14,108
256.3%

$
0
$
8,274
(100.0)%

$
114,632
$
13,958
721.3%


Avg. Price
$
253,899
$
204,464
24.2%

$
0
$
212,154
(100.0)%

$
241,840
$
174,475
38.6%


DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS

Notes:

(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Reflects the reclassification of 8 homes and $5.0 million of contract backlog as of January 31, 2025, from the consolidated West segment to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to the joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2025.


(3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.


(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)


(SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY)





Contracts (1)

Deliveries

Contract




Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Backlog




January 31,

January 31,

January 31,




2025

2024

%


Change

2025

2024

%


Change

2025

2024

%


Change


Northeast
















(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)
Home

117

71
64.8%


109

91
19.8%


282

140
101.4%

(Excluding KSA JV)
Dollars
$
78,729
$
57,356
37.3%

$
80,890
$
68,176
18.6%

$
210,209
$
110,741
89.8%

(DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV)
Avg. Price
$
672,897
$
807,831
(16.7)%

$
742,110
$
749,187
(0.9)%

$
745,422
$
791,007
(5.8)%


Southeast
















(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)
Home

67

55
21.8%


79

50
58.0%


106

191
(44.5)%

(FL, GA, SC)
Dollars
$
42,990
$
31,168
37.9%

$
46,848
$
35,278
32.8%

$
76,634
$
115,747
(33.8)%


Avg. Price
$
641,642
$
566,691
13.2%

$
593,013
$
705,560
(16.0)%

$
722,962
$
606,005
19.3%


West (2)
















(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)
Home

11

26
(57.7)%


9

26
(65.4)%


15

26
(42.3)%

(AZ, CA, TX)
Dollars
$
5,766
$
11,581
(50.2)%

$
4,038
$
13,481
(70.0)%

$
8,032
$
12,321
(34.8)%


Avg. Price
$
524,182
$
445,423
17.7%

$
448,667
$
518,500
(13.5)%

$
535,467
$
473,885
13.0%


Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3)

















(Excluding KSA JV)
Home

195

152
28.3%


197

167
18.0%


403

357
12.9%


Dollars
$
127,485
$
100,105
27.4%

$
131,776
$
116,935
12.7%

$
294,875
$
238,809
23.5%


Avg. Price
$
653,769
$
658,586
(0.7)%

$
668,914
$
700,210
(4.5)%

$
731,700
$
668,933
9.4%



KSA JV Only

















Home

198

69
187.0%


0

39
(100.0)%


474

80
492.5%


Dollars
$
50,272
$
14,108
256.3%

$
0
$
8,274
(100.0)%

$
114,632
$
13,958
721.3%


Avg. Price
$
253,901
$
204,464
24.2%

$
0
$
212,154
(100.0)%

$
241,840
$
174,475
38.6%


DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS

Notes:

(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Reflects the reclassification of 8 homes and $5.0 million of contract backlog as of January 31, 2025, from the consolidated West segment to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to the joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2025.


(3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.




































Contact:
Brad G. O’Connor
Jeffrey T. O’Keefe


Chief Financial Officer
Vice President, Investor Relations


732-747-7800
732-747-7800








