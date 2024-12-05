Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. Q4 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $91.68 million, or $12.79 per share. This compares with $94.59 million, or $13.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $979.64 million from $887.03 million last year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $91.68 Mln. vs. $94.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $12.79 vs. $13.05 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $979.64 Mln vs. $887.03 Mln last year.

