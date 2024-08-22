Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $70.250 million, or $9.75 per share. This compares with $53.095 million, or $7.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $722.704 million from $649.957 million last year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $70.250 Mln. vs. $53.095 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $9.75 vs. $7.38 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $722.704 Mln vs. $649.957 Mln last year.

