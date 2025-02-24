Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $25.52 million, or $3.58 per share. This compares with $21.23 million, or $2.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $673.623 million from $594.196 million last year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.52 Mln. vs. $21.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.58 vs. $2.91 last year. -Revenue: $673.623 Mln vs. $594.196 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $675 - $775 Mln

