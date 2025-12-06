Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. - Preferred Security (HOVNP) Price Target Increased by 10.28% to 22.85

The average one-year price target for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. - Preferred Security (NasdaqGM:HOVNP) has been revised to $22.85 / share. This is an increase of 10.28% from the prior estimate of $20.72 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.62 to a high of $23.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.69% from the latest reported closing price of $19.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOVNP is 0.53%, an increase of 2.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.30% to 810K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KIFYX - Westwood Salient Select Income Fund Institutional Shares holds 500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NEFZX - Loomis Sayles Strategic Income Fund holds 208K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LSBDX - Loomis Sayles Bond Fund Institutional Class holds 53K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Shikiar Asset Management holds 26K shares.

LSHIX - Loomis Sayles Institutional High Income Fund Institutional Class holds 21K shares. No change in the last quarter.

