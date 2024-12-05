Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. Announces Retreat In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $91.681 million, or $12.79 per share. This compares with $94.597 million, or $13.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $979.638 million from $887.032 million last year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $91.681 Mln. vs. $94.597 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $12.79 vs. $13.05 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $979.638 Mln vs. $887.032 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $650 to $750 Mln

