Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on May 20, 2025

Hovnanian Enterprises will release Q2 financial results on May 20, 2025, with a webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., a prominent national homebuilder based in Matawan, New Jersey, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending April 30, 2025, on the morning of May 20, 2025. The company will hold a webcast of itsearnings conference callat 11:00 a.m. (ET) on the same day, accessible through the "Investor Relations" section of its website. Participants are encouraged to join the webcast at least five minutes early, and those unable to attend live will have access to an archive of the event for a year. Founded in 1959, Hovnanian operates across several states and is recognized as one of the largest builders of active lifestyle communities in the U.S. Additional investor information is available on their website.

$HOV Insider Trading Activity

$HOV insiders have traded $HOV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD A KANGAS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $203,020

ROBIN STONE SELLERS has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,508 shares for an estimated $195,776.

$HOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $HOV stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

