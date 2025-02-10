Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on February 24, 2025

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will release Q1 financial results on February 24, 2025, with a live webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET.

$HOV Insider Trading Activity

$HOV insiders have traded $HOV stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARA K HOVNANIAN (Chairman of Bd., Pres. & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 50,621 shares for an estimated $11,198,382 .

. EDWARD A KANGAS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,212,126 .

. JOSEPH A MARENGI sold 4,962 shares for an estimated $1,155,897

J LARRY SORSBY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,062 shares for an estimated $916,432 .

. VINCENT JR PAGANO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $603,330 .

. ROBIN STONE SELLERS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,062 shares for an estimated $199,571.

$HOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $HOV stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MATAWAN, N.J., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, will release financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2025, the morning of Monday, February 24, 2025. The Company will webcast its first quarterearnings conference callat 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Monday, February 24, 2025.





The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at



http://www.khov.com



. It is suggested that participants access the webcast event page at least five minutes before the live event. For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the “Past Events” section of the “Investor Relations” page on the Hovnanian website at



http://www.khov.com



. A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the website for 12 months.







About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.







Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian



®



Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s



®



Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.





Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at



http://www.khov.com



. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to



IR@khov.com



or sign up at



http://www.khov.com



