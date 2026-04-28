Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Price Target Decreased by 38.33% to 75.48

The average one-year price target for Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) has been revised to $75.48 / share. This is a decrease of 38.33% from the prior estimate of $122.40 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $77.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 35.60% from the latest reported closing price of $117.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hovnanian Enterprises. This is an decrease of 176 owner(s) or 54.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOV is 0.11%, an increase of 16.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.97% to 3,207K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Forager Capital Management holds 236K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOV by 24.35% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 168K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOV by 17.58% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 121K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 112K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOV by 60.48% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 109K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares , representing an increase of 30.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOV by 7.32% over the last quarter.

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