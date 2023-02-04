Hovde Group Upgrades Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

On February 1, 2023, Hovde Group upgraded their outlook for Wintrust Financial from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.76% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wintrust Financial is $112.66. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.76% from its latest reported closing price of $94.87.

The projected annual revenue for Wintrust Financial is $2,399MM, an increase of 27.80%. The projected annual EPS is $10.67, an increase of 31.14%.

Wintrust Financial Declares $0.40 Dividend

Wintrust Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $94.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.59%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 3.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,355,969 shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116,222 shares, representing an increase of 10.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 16.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,820,096 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774,880 shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 8.76% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,774,843 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732,915 shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,769,704 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639,790 shares, representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 13.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,542,090 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521,872 shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 7.51% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 873 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wintrust Financial. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WTFC is 0.3200%, an increase of 1.9821%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 67,316K shares.

Wintrust Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of over $43 billion. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 180 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

