Hovde Group Upgrades Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, Hovde Group upgraded their outlook for Stock Yards Bancorp (NasdaqGS:SYBT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.18% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Stock Yards Bancorp is $77.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 19.18% from its latest reported closing price of $64.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stock Yards Bancorp is 376MM, a decrease of 3.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stock Yards Bancorp. This is an decrease of 144 owner(s) or 32.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYBT is 0.07%, an increase of 60.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.55% to 18,657K shares. The put/call ratio of SYBT is 4.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,387K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,518K shares , representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust holds 1,338K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares , representing an increase of 27.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 31.62% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,071K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares , representing a decrease of 55.25%.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,060K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares , representing a decrease of 10.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 18.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 650K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 10.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.