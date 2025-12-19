Hovde Group Upgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Hovde Group upgraded their outlook for ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.08% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ServisFirst Bancshares is $88.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.08% from its latest reported closing price of $73.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ServisFirst Bancshares is 606MM, an increase of 21.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServisFirst Bancshares. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFBS is 0.14%, an increase of 4.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.81% to 52,959K shares. The put/call ratio of SFBS is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,993K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,104K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 10.29% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,696K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares , representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 17.91% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,936K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares , representing a decrease of 10.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 28.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,575K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 14.56% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,438K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612K shares , representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFBS by 11.92% over the last quarter.

