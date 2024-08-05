Hovde Group Upgrades Renasant (RNST)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, Hovde Group upgraded their outlook for Renasant (NYSE:RNST) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.43% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Renasant is $34.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 2.43% from its latest reported closing price of $33.36 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Renasant is 730MM, an increase of 16.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renasant. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNST is 0.10%, an increase of 101.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 52,751K shares. The put/call ratio of RNST is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,936K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,283K shares , representing an increase of 16.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 12.06% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,722K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,773K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares , representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,151K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares , representing an increase of 11.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 2.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,677K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 14.86% over the last quarter.

Renasant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 116 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.