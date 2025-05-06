Hovde Group Upgrades Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, Hovde Group upgraded their outlook for Lakeland Financial (NasdaqGS:LKFN) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.47% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lakeland Financial is $69.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 17.47% from its latest reported closing price of $59.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lakeland Financial is 282MM, an increase of 19.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lakeland Financial. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LKFN is 0.09%, an increase of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 28,479K shares. The put/call ratio of LKFN is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,618K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,623K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,261K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares , representing an increase of 13.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 35.62% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,092K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares , representing a decrease of 23.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 52.52% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,005K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares , representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 957K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Lakeland Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lakeland Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It provides commercial, retail, wealth advisory and investment management services. Lakeland offers a broad array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets.

