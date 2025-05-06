Hovde Group Upgrades HBT Financial (HBT)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, Hovde Group upgraded their outlook for HBT Financial (NasdaqGS:HBT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for HBT Financial is $25.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 8.29% from its latest reported closing price of $23.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HBT Financial is 254MM, an increase of 11.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in HBT Financial. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 6.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBT is 0.05%, an increase of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 9,397K shares. The put/call ratio of HBT is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 524K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 1.45% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 442K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares , representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 4.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 399K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 360K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares , representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 29.31% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 325K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company.

HBT Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. The bank provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 63 branches. As of December 31, 2020, HBT had total assets of $3.7 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $3.1 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back 100 years.

