Hovde Group Upgrades First Western Financial (MYFW)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Hovde Group upgraded their outlook for First Western Financial (NasdaqGS:MYFW) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.14% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for First Western Financial is 21.93. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 65.14% from its latest reported closing price of 13.28.

The projected annual revenue for First Western Financial is 144MM, an increase of 49.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Western Financial. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYFW is 0.07%, a decrease of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 5,971K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 758K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 443K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYFW by 3.72% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 369K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 335K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYFW by 19.15% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 318K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYFW by 4.80% over the last quarter.

First Western Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services.

