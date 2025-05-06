Hovde Group Upgrades First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, Hovde Group upgraded their outlook for First Savings Financial Group (NasdaqCM:FSFG) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.75% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Savings Financial Group is $28.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.75% from its latest reported closing price of $27.59 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Savings Financial Group is 99MM, an increase of 30.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Savings Financial Group. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 22.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSFG is 0.06%, an increase of 27.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 2,165K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 394K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 210K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSFG by 13.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 159K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynch & Associates holds 153K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Savings Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Bank operates fifteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.