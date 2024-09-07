Hovde Group Upgrades Finward Bancorp (FNWD)

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Hovde Group upgraded their outlook for Finward Bancorp (NasdaqCM:FNWD) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.12% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Finward Bancorp is $32.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 19.12% from its latest reported closing price of $27.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Finward Bancorp is 89MM, an increase of 27.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Finward Bancorp. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNWD is 0.15%, an increase of 7.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.03% to 1,340K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PL Capital Advisors holds 355K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 284K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares , representing an increase of 14.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNWD by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 179K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares , representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNWD by 7.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 115K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNWD by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 100K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Finward Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 22 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. Finward Bancorp’s common stock is quoted on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank’s products and services, and Finward Bancorp’s investor relations.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.