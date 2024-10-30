Hovde Group Upgrades Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2024, Hovde Group upgraded their outlook for Civista Bancshares (NasdaqCM:CIVB) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.23% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Civista Bancshares is $19.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $21.52. The average price target represents an increase of 5.23% from its latest reported closing price of $18.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Civista Bancshares is 177MM, an increase of 20.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civista Bancshares. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIVB is 0.06%, an increase of 12.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.35% to 9,836K shares. The put/call ratio of CIVB is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 545K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 2.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 499K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 473K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 1.46% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 412K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares , representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 354K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares , representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Civista Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Civista's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com.

