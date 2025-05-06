Hovde Group Upgrades Bank First (BFC)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, Hovde Group upgraded their outlook for Bank First (NasdaqCM:BFC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.92% Downside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bank First is $112.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.92% from its latest reported closing price of $116.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bank First is 186MM, an increase of 14.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank First. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFC is 0.03%, an increase of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 3,777K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 285K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 4.78% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 273K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 219K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 45.87% over the last quarter.

Merit Financial Group holds 163K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares , representing a decrease of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 23.08% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 138K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares , representing an increase of 12.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 20.35% over the last quarter.

Bank First Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank First Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin with total assets of approximately $2.6 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of Bank First, a nationally- chartered community bank that operates 23 branches in Wisconsin. The bank's history dates back to 1894 when it was founded as the Bank of Manitowoc.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.