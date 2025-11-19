Hovde Group Initiates Coverage of Shore Bancshares (SHBI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Hovde Group initiated coverage of Shore Bancshares (NasdaqGS:SHBI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.47% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shore Bancshares is $18.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $19.42. The average price target represents an increase of 16.47% from its latest reported closing price of $15.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shore Bancshares is 119MM, a decrease of 44.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shore Bancshares. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHBI is 0.07%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 25,622K shares. The put/call ratio of SHBI is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,066K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing an increase of 16.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 82.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 962K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 923K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares , representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 5.35% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 796K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares , representing a decrease of 14.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 2.09% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 786K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares , representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 12.45% over the last quarter.

