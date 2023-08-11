Hovde Group Initiates Coverage of Townebank Portsmouth VA (TOWN) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Hovde Group initiated coverage of Townebank Portsmouth VA (NASDAQ:TOWN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.59% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Townebank Portsmouth VA is 27.54. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 9.59% from its latest reported closing price of 25.13.

The projected annual revenue for Townebank Portsmouth VA is 794MM, an increase of 14.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.03.

Townebank Portsmouth VA Declares $0.25 Dividend

On May 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $25.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.93%, the lowest has been 1.96%, and the highest has been 4.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Townebank Portsmouth VA. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOWN is 0.10%, a decrease of 25.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 45,702K shares. The put/call ratio of TOWN is 2.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,596K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,674K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOWN by 20.97% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,233K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOWN by 15.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,083K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,069K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOWN by 19.67% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 1,822K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares, representing an increase of 29.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOWN by 123,899.37% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,714K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOWN by 20.16% over the last quarter.

Townebank Portsmouth VA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a mission of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

