Hovde Group Initiates Coverage of Independent Bank (INDB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, Hovde Group initiated coverage of Independent Bank (NasdaqGS:INDB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.47% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Independent Bank is $91.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 20.47% from its latest reported closing price of $76.06 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Independent Bank is 861MM, a decrease of 1.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independent Bank. This is an decrease of 219 owner(s) or 38.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDB is 0.08%, an increase of 47.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.08% to 47,374K shares. The put/call ratio of INDB is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,305K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,201K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company.

Rockland Trust holds 1,470K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares , representing an increase of 14.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDB by 20.11% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,456K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares , representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDB by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,264K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDB by 43.16% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.