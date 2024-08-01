Hovde Group Initiates Coverage of HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, Hovde Group initiated coverage of HomeTrust Bancshares (NasdaqGS:HTBI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.62% Downside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for HomeTrust Bancshares is $33.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $36.22. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.62% from its latest reported closing price of $35.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HomeTrust Bancshares is 217MM, an increase of 12.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.32, an increase of 9.36% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in HomeTrust Bancshares. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTBI is 0.09%, an increase of 16.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 10,657K shares. The put/call ratio of HTBI is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,668K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 556K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 5.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 540K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 7.29% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 398K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares , representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 356K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares , representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 9.00% over the last quarter.

HomeTrust Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had total consolidated assets of $3.7 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 40 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City/Bristol, Knoxville, and Morristown) and Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley). The Bank is the 2nd largest community bank headquartered in North Carolina.

