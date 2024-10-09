Hovde Group Initiates Coverage of First National (FXNC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Hovde Group initiated coverage of First National (NasdaqCM:FXNC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.03% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for First National is $21.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 13.03% from its latest reported closing price of $18.95 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in First National. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FXNC is 0.21%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 2,329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 626K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXNC by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 316K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 311K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cutler Capital Management holds 203K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXNC by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 174K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXNC by 6.23% over the last quarter.

First National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Bank is a community bank serving the top of Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley, south central Virginia, and Richmond. First Bank first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 14 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley and central regions of Virginia. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.

