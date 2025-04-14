Hovde Group Initiates Coverage of FinWise Bancorp (FINW) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Hovde Group initiated coverage of FinWise Bancorp (NasdaqGM:FINW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.26% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for FinWise Bancorp is $22.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 60.26% from its latest reported closing price of $13.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FinWise Bancorp is 94MM, an increase of 35.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in FinWise Bancorp. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FINW is 0.08%, an increase of 16.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.28% to 3,841K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 985K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares , representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINW by 24.24% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 629K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares , representing an increase of 36.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINW by 63.63% over the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 351K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 287K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares , representing an increase of 44.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINW by 74.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 261K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FinWise Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company located in Murray, Utah. FinWise Bancorp is the sole owner of FinWise Bank.

