Hovde Group Initiates Coverage of Carter Bankshares (CARE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, Hovde Group initiated coverage of Carter Bankshares (NasdaqGS:CARE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.90% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Carter Bankshares is $21.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 24.90% from its latest reported closing price of $17.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Carter Bankshares is 200MM, an increase of 58.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carter Bankshares. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARE is 0.07%, an increase of 6.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 11,103K shares. The put/call ratio of CARE is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,184K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares , representing a decrease of 13.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 4.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 713K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 583K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 24.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 505K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares , representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 37.91% over the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 397K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carter Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Martinsville, VA, Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia and trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CARE. The Bank has $4.1 billion in assets and 91 branches in Virginia and North Carolina.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.