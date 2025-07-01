$HOV stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HOV stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,571,361 of trading volume.

$HOV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HOV:

$HOV insiders have traded $HOV stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD A KANGAS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $203,020

ROBIN STONE SELLERS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 977 shares for an estimated $105,457.

$HOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $HOV stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

