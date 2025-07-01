$HOV stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HOV stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,571,361 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HOV:
$HOV Insider Trading Activity
$HOV insiders have traded $HOV stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD A KANGAS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $203,020
- ROBIN STONE SELLERS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 977 shares for an estimated $105,457.
$HOV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $HOV stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 131,379 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,756,695
- PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC removed 85,379 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,425,417
- BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 81,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,839,420
- STATE STREET CORP removed 48,178 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,044,718
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 45,332 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,066,328
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 30,346 shares (-46.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,177,529
- WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 29,860 shares (+84.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,126,640
