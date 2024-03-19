News & Insights

US Markets

Houthis target vessel in the Red Sea, Yemeni military source says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 19, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Elimam and Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

March 19 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthis said they have targeted a tanker, MADO, in the Red Sea with naval missiles and Israel's Eilat region with winged missiles, the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Tuesday.

MADO is a Marshall-Islands flagged LPG tanker heading to Singapore from Saudi Arabia, maritime shipping trackers showed. The Houthis described it as American.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles at international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.

The United States and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Nayera Abdallah, editing by Ed Osmond and Louise Heavens)

((Ahmed.Elimam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.