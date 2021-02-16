US Markets

Houston ship channel operations suspended due to Texas freeze

Contributor
Diptendu Lahiri Reuters
Published

Operations at the Houston ship channel were suspended on Feb. 14 and are expected to be closed until mid-morning on Tuesday, a Houston Pilots dispatcher said, as a cold snap continues to grip Texas.

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Operations at the Houston ship channel were suspended on Feb. 14 and are expected to be closed until mid-morning on Tuesday, a Houston Pilots dispatcher said, as a cold snap continues to grip Texas.

The ship channel is a 53-mile (85 km) waterway connecting the busiest U.S. petrochemical port with the Gulf of Mexico.

"But there is not a big back-log," said Ralph Smith, pilot dispatcher at Houston Pilots, adding about 13 vessels were waiting to depart, while 18 were in a queue to come into the waterway.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Diptendu.Lahiri@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 848 5832; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3683;; Reuters Messaging: diptendu.lahiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More