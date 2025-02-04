Houston man indicted for alleged $450,000 tax crimes

A man from Houston, Texas, has been indicted for $450,000 tax crimes and failing to submit employment taxes.

The Harris County man Joseth Limon ran afoul of the IRS for supposedly not declaring the tax element of employee wages. The government’s tax regulator does not look kindly on those skipping the mandatory declaration and submission of taxable earnings.

IRS Criminal Investigation has taken forward the investigative elements of the Limon case and Trial Attorney Curtis Weidler of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Shirin Hakimzadeh for the Southern District of Texas are prosecuting.

Texas man indicted on tax charges

The IRS alleged that Limon owned Platinum Employment Group Inc. (Platinum), which the accused used to supply labor and workers to numerous sites in the area. The IRS investigation focused on Limon and Platinum between 2016 and 2018.

Platinum reportedly “paid its employees over $3.5 million in wages and withheld over $450,000 in taxes from their paychecks. During that period, however, Limon allegedly did not pay the IRS those withheld taxes and did not file any employment tax returns, as required by law.”

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Karen E. Kelly of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei for the Southern District of Texas announced the charges unsealed against Limon.

If he is found guilty (an indictment is an accusatory allegation), Limon could serve a penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Due has reported a raft of taxation crackdowns across 2024 and 2025, with the IRS showing no mercy on those who skip the declaration of taxable earnings.

Andrew Park, 49, of Bedford, was sentenced to two and a half years for knowingly avoiding payment of more than $14 million in payroll taxes and failing to file personal tax returns.

Park took home a salary in excess of $250,000 each year, in the time he took this wage (2013 through 2020), he did not file individual tax returns as required by federal law.

Image: Pexels.

