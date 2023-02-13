Houston Andrew Updates Holdings in Dropbox (DBX)

Fintel reports that Houston Andrew has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 90.38MM shares of Dropbox Inc (DBX). This represents 25.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 91.87MM shares and 23.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.62% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.73% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dropbox is $27.29. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 15.73% from its latest reported closing price of $23.58.

The projected annual revenue for Dropbox is $2,481MM, an increase of 8.26%. The projected annual EPS is $1.76, an increase of 85.61%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 868 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dropbox. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBX is 0.26%, an increase of 7.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 262,060K shares. The put/call ratio of DBX is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 16,255K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,196K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 80.75% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 9,085K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,164K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,190K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,070K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,483K shares, representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 7,820K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dropbox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, the Company is on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

