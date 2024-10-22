News & Insights

Houston American Energy files $8M mixed securities shelf

October 22, 2024 — 05:25 pm EDT

The company may, from time to time in one or more offerings, offer and sell up to $8M in the aggregate of common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, warrants to purchase common stock, preferred stock or debt securities, or any combination of the foregoing, either individually or as units comprised of one or more of the other securities.

