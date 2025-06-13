Houston American Energy Corp. Reports Unusual Trading Activity in Common Stock on NYSE

Houston American Energy Corp. reported unusual stock trading activity, with no material business developments to explain it.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) has reported unusual trading activity in its stock on June 12 and 13, 2025. The company is issuing this notice in accordance with the NYSE Company Guide and has been unable to determine the cause of the trading fluctuations after making inquiries. HUSA states that there have been no material developments in its business that would explain this market action. The company, which focuses on the exploration and production of oil and gas, particularly in the U.S. Permian Basin and the Louisiana Gulf Coast, highlights that investors should be cautious regarding forward-looking statements due to inherent risks and uncertainties.

FAQ

What unusual trading activity was reported by HUSA?

HUSA reported unusual trading activity in its common stock on June 12 and June 13, 2025.

Is there any material development in HUSA's business?

There has been no material development in HUSA's business not previously disclosed, to the company's knowledge.

What primary areas does HUSA operate in?

HUSA focuses on the U.S. Permian Basin and has properties in the Louisiana U.S. Gulf Coast region.

What should investors know about forward-looking statements?

Investors should not rely on forward-looking statements as they are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

How can I contact Houston American Energy Corp. for more information?

You can contact Houston American Energy Corp. at (713) 222-6966 for more information.

$HUSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $HUSA stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, TX, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) (“HUSA” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company had become aware of unusual trading activity in its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange American (the “NYSE”) on June 12 and June 13, 2025. The Company is issuing this press release pursuant to Section 401(d) of the NYSE Company Guide. The Company has made inquiries and has been unable to determine whether corrective actions are appropriate at this time. The Company is further announcing that there has been no material development in its business and affairs not previously disclosed or, to its knowledge, any other reason to account for the unusual market action.









About HUSA









HUSA is an independent oil and gas company focused on the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. Our principal properties and operations are in the U.S. Permian Basin. Additionally, we have properties in the Louisiana U.S. Gulf Coast region. For more information, please visit:



https://houstonamerican.com/











Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:









This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of, and subject to the safe harbor created by, Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are referred to as the “safe harbor provisions.” Statements contained or incorporated by reference in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding HUSA’s or AGIG’s business and future financial and operating results, and other aspects of HUSA’s or AGIG’s operations or operating results. Words such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” and similar phrases that denote future expectations or intent regarding HUSA’s or AGIG’s financial results, operations, and other matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions. Investors are cautioned not to rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including:













●





risks relating to fluctuations of the market value of common stock, including as a result of uncertainty as to the long-term value of the common stock of HUSA or as a result of broader stock market movements;

















●





the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Share Exchange Agreement;

















●





failure to attract, motivate and retain executives and other key employees;

















●





disruptions in the business of HUSA or AGIG, which could have an adverse effect on their respective businesses and financial results;

















●





the unaudited pro forma combined consolidated financial information in the proxy statement is presented for illustrative purposes only and may not be reflective of the operating results and financial condition of the combination of HUSA and AGIG; and

















●





other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the proxy statement, as well as HUSA’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed by HUSA from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.













The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. HUSA does not undertake to update, alter, or revise any forward-looking statements made in this report to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.





For additional information, view the company’s website at



www.houstonamerican.com



or contact Houston American Energy Corp. at (713) 222-6966.







