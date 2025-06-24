Markets
HUSA

Houston American Energy Announces $1.2 Mln Registered Direct Offering At $14.80 A Share

June 24, 2025 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) has entered into a definitive agreement with an institutional investor for a registered direct offering of 81,629 common shares at $14.80 per share.

The transaction is expected to generate approximately $1.2 million in gross proceeds before fees and expenses, with net proceeds of around $1 million allocated for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about June 25, 2025, subject to standard closing conditions.

In connection with the offering, the company entered a Placement Agency Agreement with Univest Securities, LLC on June 24, 2025. Univest will serve as the sole placement agent and will receive an 8% commission on gross proceeds, along with reimbursement of reasonable out-of-pocket expenses and legal fees capped at $10,000.

HUSA currently trades at $12.75, or 31.22% lower, on the NYSE American.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HUSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.