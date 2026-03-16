Housing Stocks Are Under Pressure From 3 Powerful Forces. Here's What Investors Should Watch Next

Key Points

Higher mortgage rates, squeezed consumers, and rising build costs are pressuring housing stocks today.

Rocket, Dreamfinders, and Green Brick could see sharply different outcomes depending on future Fed moves.

10 stocks we like better than Green Brick Partners ›

Higher mortgage rates, squeezed consumers, and rising build costs are reshaping the outlook for lenders and homebuilders alike. Learn how these forces could affect companies like Rocket (NYSE: RKT) and Green Brick (NYSE: GRBK) in the video below.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

*This video was published on March 9, 2026.

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Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in Rocket Companies. Tyler Crowe has positions in Green Brick Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Green Brick Partners and Rocket Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.