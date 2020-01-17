Housing Starts Surged in December. Don't Expect It to Last.

Housing starts surged 16.9% in December from a month earlier, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.608 million. The result blew out economists’ expectations.

Housing starts surged 16.9% in December from a month earlier, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.608 million. The result blew out economists’ expectations.

Home builders ended the year with a flurry of activity, starting the most construction projects since the end of 2006—but investors shouldn’t get overly excited.

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported Friday that housing starts surged 16.9% in December from a month earlier, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.608 million. The result blew out economists’ expectations. Those polled by Bloomberg predicted a 1.1% rise to 1.38 million.

Stocks were up modestly in early trading, with the S&P 500 index higher by 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.1%.

A basket of home-builder stocks, the SPDR S&P Homebuilders exchange-traded fund (ticker: XHB), is up 0.3% in recent trading, at $47.76. The ETF is up 5.4% so far this year and has gained 37% over the past 12 months as investors cheer an improving housing market.

Behind the December boom in builder activity was a 30% surge in multifamily starts, which hit a 33-year high, says Pantheon Macroeconomics Chief Economist Ian Shepherdson. Single-family housing starts, up 11%, were strong as well. Mild weather in December likely helped.

The result, Shepherdson says, is “spectacular but clearly unsustainable.” He thinks we’re in for a big correction next month, which wouldn’t be unusual given how volatile this data series can be.

Moreover, building permits fell. This number is key because permits for new construction signal how much activity is in the pipeline and help gauge builders’ sense of demand. They tend to be less weather-sensitive, and they’re useful to watch because they tend to be a leading indicator.

Last month, builders’ construction authorizations fell 3.9% to an annual rate of 1.416 million, down from 1.474 million in November. The drop was more pronounced than anticipated; economists were looking for a 1.5% decline.

The drop in permits—and expectations that the huge December starts number gets revised lower—aren’t necessarily causes for concern. But those factors should temper enthusiasm over the report.

“The ingredients are there for a strengthening of the housing construction market. It’s just that today’s results look over the top,” says Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG. “We would be shocked if today’s results stick.”

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.