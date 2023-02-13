Housing rises to 26% of Israel consumer price basket

JERUSALEM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Housing remains the highest household expense for Israelis and has risen as a proportion of total costs, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Monday in an updated basket of the consumer price index.

Starting with the January CPI that will be issued on Wednesday at 18.30 pm (1630 GMT), housing will have a new weight of 26% in the basket, up from 24.7% two years ago.

The rise in housing costs as a larger percentage of household costs comes as the weight of transportation and telecoms dips to 17.5% from 18.4%, while food is now 18.3% of the basket, up from 17.9%.

Along with high living costs, inflation in Israel was at a 14-year high of 5.3% in 2022.

In a bid to move inflation back to a 1%-3% target, the Bank of Israel has sharply raised its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI to 3.75% from 0.1% in April. Central bank officials have said they expect the rate to reach at least 4% in coming months.

The next decision is on Feb. 20.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.