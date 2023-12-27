Housing Prices Expected To Drop in These 7 Cities in 2024 — Is Yours One of Them?

It has been a difficult time for many new homebuyers to break into the market in the past couple years. While the housing market isn’t radically slowing, it does appear to be cooling for a number of reasons, which may bode well for those who want to buy a new home in the next year.

Some housing markets are overvalued, for example, and several of the metro areas on this list may be among those. Some signs pointing to a coming drop in housing prices going forward, according to Forbes, include the fact that mortgage rates dropped in March 2023, and home sales prices fell year-over-year for the first time in almost 11 years in February. GOBankingRates set out to find the metro areas where housing prices are projected to start falling from now until March 2024.

For this piece, we looked at the 100 biggest metros according to Zillow and found key data such as March 2023 typical home value for all homes and year-over-year projected percent change in typical home value. We were then able to find each metro’s projected March 2024 typical home value for all homes and projected monetary change in home value from March 2023 to March 2024.

Here are 7 metro areas where housing prices are expected to drop.

Metro areas with largest Projected Percent Change in Home Value

The following seven metro areas are those with the largest projected percent change drops in home value in the coming year.

Sacramento, California

March 2023 Home value : $554,365

: $554,365 Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -1.70%

: -1.70% Projected home value in March. 2024 : $544,941

: $544,941 Projected change in home value: -$9,424

California hasn’t been known for affordable housing for decades, however, there may be a chance for new homeowners to buy in at a more affordable price in the coming year. The home values are projected to drop by 1.70%, or over $9,424.

Chicago

March 2023 Home value : $289,344

: $289,344 Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -1.80%

: -1.80% Projected home value in March. 2024 : $284,136

: $284,136 Projected change in home value: -$5,208

Chicago’s home value is projected to lose about 1.8% by March of 2024, or $5,208.

Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

March 2023 Home value : $870,229

: $870,229 Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -2.10%

: -2.10% Projected home value in March. 2024 : $851,954

: $851,954 Projected change in home value: -$18,275

Hawaii, one of the most expensive states to buy homes in the entire country, may also feel the sting of projected home value decreases to a much greater degree. Homes here could fall as much as 2.1%, or more than $18,000.

San Francisco

March 2023 Home value : $1,111,241

: $1,111,241 Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -2.30%

: -2.30% Projected home value in March. 2024 : $1,085,683

: $1,085,683 Projected change in home value: -$25,559

No surprise that San Francisco is also on this list. Proximity to Silicon Valley has overinflated San Francisco home values for years, but even the city by the bay can’t keep up with trends. Home values are projected to drop by more than $25,000 in the next year, making this a potentially great time to buy.

New Orleans

March 2023 Home value : $234,471

: $234,471 Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -2.60%

: -2.60% Projected home value in March. 2024 : $228,375

: $228,375 Projected change in home value: -$6,096

The Big Easy is still an affordable place to buy a home, but it might be about to get even more so, as home values are projected to drop by 2.60%, or nearly $6,100.

San Jose, California

March 2023 Home value : $1,432,530

: $1,432,530 Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -2.60%

: -2.60% Projected home value in March. 2024 : $1,395,285

: $1,395,285 Projected change in home value: -$37,246

This suburb of Silicon Valley, where prices have long become untenable for the average person, is not getting off without a loss either, according to projections. By March of 2024, the average home could lose as much as 2.6% of its value, a more than $37,000 loss.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

March 2023 Home value : $215,328

: $215,328 Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -2.70%

: -2.70% Projected home value in March. 2024 : $209,515

: $209,515 Projected change in home value: -$5,814

Baton Rouge looking at the biggest drop on the list, 2.7% projected drop in home value. However, with home values on the lower side here, that only translates to around $5,814.

Metro Areas With Largest Projected Monetary Change in Home Value

The following four metro areas are those with the largest projected monetary drops in home value in the coming year:

San Jose, California : -$37,246

: -$37,246 San Francisco, California: -$25,559

-$25,559 Urban Honolulu, Hawaii : -$18,275

: -$18,275 Oxnard, California: -$11,210

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at the 100 biggest metros according to Zillow and found each metros (1) March 2023 typical home value for all homes and (2) year-over-year projected percent change in typical home value as sourced from Zillow. With these two factors GOBankingRates was then able to find each metro’s (3) projected March 2024 typical home value for all homes and (4) projected monetary change in home value from March 2023 to March 2024. GOBankingRates then highlighted the metros with the largest negative values for factor (2) as well as factor (4). All data was collected and is up to date as of May 8, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Prices Expected To Drop in These 7 Cities in 2024 — Is Yours One of Them?

