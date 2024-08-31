Housing Prices Expected To Drop in These 4 Cities in 2025 — Is Yours One of Them?

It has been difficult for many new homebuyers to break into the market in the past couple of years. While the housing market isn’t radically slowing, it does appear to be cooling for a number of reasons, which may bode well for those who want to buy a new home in the next year.

Some housing markets are overvalued (for example) and several of the metro areas on this list may be among those. All of these areas have a very high probability of a home price decline over the next 12 months, according to CoreLogic’s U.S. Home Price Insights report from August 2024.

Here are four metro areas where housing prices are expected to drop.

Palm Bay-Titusville-Melbourne, Florida

Typical home value: $314,431

$314,431 1-year value change: +0.5%

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia

Typical home value: $399,187

$399,187 1-year value change: +1.1%

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida

Typical home value: $342,759

$342,759 1-year value change: -4.8%

Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington

Typical home value: $396,215

$396,215 1-year value change: +1.1%

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Data on cities where home prices are expected to decline is sourced from CoreLogic and is accurate as of Aug. 6, 2024. Data on typical home values and 1-year value change is sourced from Zillow and is accurate as of Aug. 26, 2024.

