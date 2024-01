Housing Market: 3 Most Expensive Cities To Buy a Home in Every State

In today’s real estate market, you hear a lot about the high price of homes. But do you know which cities in your state (and others) have the most expensive homes?

Grant Cardone: These Will Be the Top Places To Buy Real Estate Over the Next Decade

More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

To find out the most expensive home listings in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates used the Top-Tier Time Series from the Zillow Home Value Index Research Data, which tracks homes for sale within the 65th-95th percentile, showing the average cost of a top-tier house. GOBankingRates also included data for the average home value for all homes within each city, as listed in the Single-Family Home Zillow Home Value Index.

Here are the three most expensive cities to buy a home in every state.

Alabama

Average Home Value

Mountain Brook: $928,170.57

$928,170.57 Orange Beach: $591,610.92

$591,610.92 Equality: $739,375.51

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Mountain Brook: $1,519,205.70

$1,519,205.70 Orange Beach: $1,059,725.51

$1,059,725.51 Equality: $1,049,681.27

These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

More: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

Alaska

Average Home Value

Sitka: $504,077.65

$504,077.65 Cooper Landing: $444,935.88

$444,935.88 Juneau: $497,513.71

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Sitka: $671,890.19

$671,890.19 Cooper Landing: $624,234.31

$624,234.31 Juneau: $605,410.57

I’m a Real Estate Agent: 6 Places I’d Retire If I Had $500,000

Arizona

Average Home Value

Paradise Valley: $3,256,380.39

$3,256,380.39 Carefree: $1,288,212.79

$1,288,212.79 Scottsdale: $931,392.79

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Paradise Valley: $5,082,344.11

$5,082,344.11 Carefree: $1,851,129.67

$1,851,129.67 Scottsdale: $1,515,166.06

Arkansas

Average Home Value

Goshen: $661,397.53

$661,397.53 Garfield: $390,820.99

$390,820.99 Cave Springs: $496,340.98

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Goshen: $902,314.53

$902,314.53 Garfield: $746,890.55

$746,890.55 Cave Springs: $727,607.24

California

Average Home Value

Atherton: $7,728,132.86

$7,728,132.86 Beverly Hills: $5,651,347.99

$5,651,347.99 Montecito: $5,336,871.91

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Atherton: $12,929,294.18

$12,929,294.18 Beverly Hills: $9,122,670.77

$9,122,670.77 Montecito: $8,765,358.46

Colorado

Average Home Value

Aspen: $8,636,850.75

$8,636,850.75 Mountain Village: $5,418,932.00

$5,418,932.00 Snowmass Village: $4,649,505.45

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Aspen : $11,747,765.74

: $11,747,765.74 Mountain Village: $5,682,736.15

$5,682,736.15 Snowmass Village: $5,092,305.67

Buying a Vacation Home? Check Out These 5 Affordable Islands in the Caribbean

Connecticut

Average Home Value

Greenwich: $2,256,611.64

$2,256,611.64 Darien: $1,919,903.19

$1,919,903.19 Westport: $1,753,178.89

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Greenwich: $3,896,718.88

$3,896,718.88 Darien: $3,052,454.59

$3,052,454.59 Westport: $2,802,290.86

Delaware

Average Home Value

South Bethany: $1,189,147.03

$1,189,147.03 Bethany Beach: $1,056,768.18

$1,056,768.18 Dewey Beach: $1,242,747.53

Average Top-Tier Home Value

South Bethany: $1,676,664.91

$1,676,664.91 Bethany Beach: $1,660,137.87

$1,660,137.87 Dewey Beach: $1,638,911.92

District of Columbia

Average Home Value

Washington D.C.: $720,316.16

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Washington D.C.: $1,109,196.81

Florida

Average Home Value

Jupiter Island: $9,626,494.41

$9,626,494.41 Manalapan: $6,862,431.53

$6,862,431.53 Golden Beach: $6,850,197.80

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Jupiter Island: $17,033,144.44

$17,033,144.44 Manalapan: $15,977,968.11

$15,977,968.11 Golden Beach: $12,981,828.82

Next: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida

Georgia

Average Home Value

Sea Island: $4,548,532.47

$4,548,532.47 Greensboro: $697,693.33

$697,693.33 Lakemont: $520,971.37

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Sea Island: $6,464,248.22

$6,464,248.22 Greensboro: $1,551,588.22

$1,551,588.22 Lakemont: $1,438,163.63

Hawaii

Average Home Value

Hanalei: $3,935,139.88

$3,935,139.88 Puako: $1,938,724.06

$1,938,724.06 Kilauea: $1,537,078.81

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Hanalei: $9,146,097.58

$9,146,097.58 Puako: $3,582,456.72

$3,582,456.72 Kilauea: $3,478,462.59

Idaho

Average Home Value

Sun Valley: $2,868,988.21

$2,868,988.21 Ketchum: $2,041,741.29

$2,041,741.29 Hayden Lake: $992,598.55

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Sun Valley: $3,118,711.35

$3,118,711.35 Ketchum: $3,098,004.37

$3,098,004.37 Hayden Lake: $2,004,658.09

Illinois

Average Home Value

Kenilworth: $1,653,187.59

$1,653,187.59 Winnetka: $1,523,366.13

$1,523,366.13 Glencoe: $1,267,669.55

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Kenilworth: $2,672,790.24

$2,672,790.24 Winnetka: $2,376,378.37

$2,376,378.37 Glencoe: $1,988,268.32

Indiana

Average Home Value

Dune Acres: $876,213.87

$876,213.87 Clear Lake: $870,349.85

$870,349.85 Long Beach: $718,689.34

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Dune Acres: $1,326,086.69

$1,326,086.69 Clear Lake: $1,301,319.65

$1,301,319.65 Long Beach: $1,239,594.30

Next: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These 20 Florida ZIP Codes

Iowa

Average Home Value

West Okoboji: $980,527.57

$980,527.57 Okoboji: $1,101,926.19

$1,101,926.19 Wahpeton: $674,756.23

Average Top-Tier Home Value

West Okoboji: $2,173,865.62

$2,173,865.62 Okoboji: $1,756,174.79

$1,756,174.79 Wahpeton: $1,706,346.03

Kansas

Average Home Value

Mission Hills: $1,386,437.61

$1,386,437.61 Lake Quivira: $822,789.43

$822,789.43 Mission Woods: $785,213.84

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Mission Hills: $2,271,445.26

$2,271,445.26 Lake Quivira: $1,117,748.81

$1,117,748.81 Mission Woods: $1,095,229.79

Kentucky

Average Home Value

Prospect: $622,048.95

$622,048.95 Goshen: $443,611.11

$443,611.11 Simpsonville: $380,104.47

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Prospect: $851,864.95

$851,864.95 Goshen: $726,018,23

$726,018,23 Simpsonville: $680,555.89

Louisiana

Average Home Value

Elmwood: $378,783.69

$378,783.69 Mandeville: $364,282.15

$364,282.15 Madisonville: $370,989.69

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Elmwood: $742,805.52

$742,805.52 Mandeville: $537,820.73

$537,820.73 Madisonville: $520,107.18

Maine

Average Home Value

Mount Desert: $883,761.04

$883,761.04 Kennebunkport: $1,129,483.84

$1,129,483.84 Ogunquit: $1,059,105.29

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Mount Desert: $2,229,781.33

$2,229,781.33 Kennebunkport: $2,129,530.60

$2,129,530.60 Ogunquit: $1,486,520.41

More: 15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

Maryland

Average Home Value

Gibson Island: $2,807,617.56

$2,807,617.56 Royal Oak: $1,092,857.97

$1,092,857.97 Chevy Chase: $1,500,390.00

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Gibson Island: $4,001,228.45

$4,001,228.45 Royal Oak: $2,378,607.90

$2,378,607.90 Chevy Chase: $2,038,155.29

Massachusetts

Average Home Value

Nantucket: $2,847,948.90

$2,847,948.90 Chilmark: $2,525,869.85

$2,525,869.85 Edgartown: $1,845,238.30

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Nantucket: $4,937,459.63

$4,937,459.63 Chilmark: $4,861.174.75

$4,861.174.75 Edgartown: $4,004,492.31

Michigan

Average Home Value

Orchard Lake: $889,998.03

$889,998.03 Lake Angelus: $1,565,713.79

$1,565,713.79 Leland: $1,041,372.41

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Orchard Lake: $2,354,953.81

$2,354,953.81 Lake Angelus: $2,263,671.59

$2,263,671.59 Leland: $2,079,638.44

Minnesota

Average Home Value

Woodland: $1,593,474.65

$1,593,474.65 Minnetonka Beach: $1,948,200.16

$1,948,200.16 Greenwood: $1,519,197.01

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Woodland: $4,119.034.92

$4,119.034.92 Minnetonka Beach: $4,027.230.62

$4,027.230.62 Greenwood: $2,854,204.44

Mississippi

Average Home Value

Madison: $390,194.52

$390,194.52 Flora: $259,548.88

$259,548.88 Flowood: $320,861.13

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Madison: $589,067.14

$589,067.14 Flora: $579,481.29

$579,481.29 Flowood: $549,900.04

Missouri

Average Home Value

Huntleigh: $2,018,184.72

$2,018,184.72 Ladue: $1,117,444.85

$1,117,444.85 Frontenac: $1,063,575.94

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Huntleigh: $3,739,492.07

$3,739,492.07 Ladue: $1,954,206.16

$1,954,206.16 Frontenac: $1,779,551.66

Find Out: 10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

Montana

Average Home Value

Big Sky: $2,964,045.69

$2,964,045.69 Cameron: $808,806.88

$808,806.88 Gallatin Gateway: $1,212,433.66

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Big Sky: $4,246,322.07

$4,246,322.07 Cameron: $3,424,887.96

$3,424,887.96 Gallatin Gateway: $2,442,112.95

Nebraska

Average Home Value

Walton: $651,191.64

$651,191.64 Waterloo: $432,244.27

$432,244.27 Valley: $410,608.81

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Walton: $1,104,100.87

$1,104,100.87 Waterloo: $1,088,815.83

$1,088,815.83 Valley: $894,391.51

Nevada

Average Home Value

Glenbrook: $2,786,529.91

$2,786,529.91 Incline Village: $1,711,405.91

$1,711,405.91 Zephyr Cove: $1,189,104.41

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Glenbrook: $5,686,658.41

$5,686,658.41 Incline Village: $2,897,025.29

$2,897,025.29 Zephyr Cove: $1,984,995.95

New Hampshire

Average Home Value

New Castle: $2,033,031.70

$2,033,031.70 Rye: $1,233,763.72

$1,233,763.72 Moultonborough: $1,791,337.98

Average Top-Tier Home Value

New Castle: $3,104,551.82

$3,104,551.82 Rye: $2,010,701.35

$2,010,701.35 Moultonborough: $1,791,337.98

New Jersey

Average Home Value

Deal: $3,602,146.67

$3,602,146.67 Alpine: $2,800,919.02

$2,800,919.02 Avalon: $3,152,954.05

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Deal: $6,723,954.29

$6,723,954.29 Alpine: $4,681,296.32

$4,681,296.32 Avalon: $4,376,516.84

New Mexico

Average Home Value

Lamy: $826,108.48

$826,108.48 Los Ranchos de Albuquerque: $622,678.88

$622,678.88 Santa Fe: $591,695.35

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Lamy: $1,162,786.85

$1,162,786.85 Los Ranchos de Albuquerque: $1,099,027.86

$1,099,027.86 Santa Fe: $1,024,505.13

Real Estate Agents: These Will Be the Best States To Buy Property in 2024

New York

Average Home Value

Sagaponack: $5,808,680.26

$5,808,680.26 Bridgehampton: $3,869,147.88

$3,869,147.88 Water Mill: $4,081,479.27

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Sagaponack: $11,549,576.47

$11,549,576.47 Bridgehampton: $8,338,009.79

$8,338,009.79 Water Mill: $7,711,320.21

North Carolina

Average Home Value

Wrightsville Beach: $2,069,128.01

$2,069,128.01 Cashiers: $1,167,421.91

$1,167,421.91 Biltmore Forest: $1,538,081.65

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Wrightsville Beach: $2,729,548.16

$2,729,548.16 Cashiers: $2,550,090.70

$2,550,090.70 Biltmore Forest: $2,383,917.75

North Dakota

Average Home Value

Baldwin: $509,137.26

$509,137.26 Reiles Acres: $534,406.21

$534,406.21 Horace: $397,578.95

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Baldwin: $682,798.13

$682,798.13 Reiles Acres: $661,270.64

$661,270.64 Horace: $602,251.03

Ohio

Average Home Value

Hunting Valley: $1,454,381.66

$1,454,381.66 The Village of Indian Hill: $1,425,982.67

$1,425,982.67 Bentleyville: $749,422.06

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Hunting Valley: $2,355,640.16

$2,355,640.16 The Village of Indian Hill: $2,166,073.51

$2,166,073.51 Bentleyville: $1,128,434.17

Oklahoma

Average Home Value

Nichols Hills: $920,958.82

$920,958.82 Cleora: $358,323.68

$358,323.68 Broken Bow: $298,571.62

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Nichols Hills: $1,632,736.89

$1,632,736.89 Cleora: $771,545.21

$771,545.21 Broken Bow: $750,233.87

Oregon

Average Home Value

Arch Cape: $984,502.71

$984,502.71 Cannon Beach: $985,604.47

$985,604.47 Powell Butte: $980,008.20

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Arch Cape: $1,704,089.45

$1,704,089.45 Cannon Beach: $1,553,810.54

$1,553,810.54 Powell Butte: $1,471,698.95

Check It Out: 35 Cheapest Beach Towns You Can Afford To Live In

Pennsylvania

Average Home Value

Gladwyne: $1,372,667.58

$1,372,667.58 Villanova: $1,306,644.96

$1,306,644.96 Edgeworth: $848,430.03

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Gladwyne: $2,306,373.74

$2,306,373.74 Villanova: $2,088,206.71

$2,088,206.71 Edgeworth: $1,475,554.12

Rhode Island

Average Home Value

New Shoreham: $1,734,259.10

$1,734,259.10 Jamestown: $1,012,906.31

$1,012,906.31 Little Compton: $895,466.43

Average Top-Tier Home Value

New Shoreham: $2,502,461.76

$2,502,461.76 Jamestown: $1,997,051.17

$1,997,051.17 Little Compton: $1,866,359.10

South Carolina

Average Home Value

Sullivans Island: $3,774,123.31

$3,774,123.31 Kiawah Island: $2,322,314.53

$2,322,314.53 Sheldon: $2,364,055.57

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Sullivans Island: $5,794,959.58

$5,794,959.58 Kiawah Island: $3,835,057.16

$3,835,057.16 Sheldon: $3,156,280.84

South Dakota

Average Home Value

Keystone: $584,290.46

$584,290.46 Wentworth: $461,320.52

$461,320.52 South Shore: $514,134.79

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Keystone: $856,349.68

$856,349.68 Wentworth: $779,048.35

$779,048.35 South Shore: $768,279.91

Tennessee

Average Home Value

College Grove: $1,104,666.91

$1,104,666.91 Brentwood: $1,257,682.60

$1,257,682.60 Arrington: $1,170,856.63

Average Top-Tier Home Value

College Grove: $2,266,976.94

$2,266,976.94 Brentwood: $1,933,783.24

$1,933,783.24 Arrington: $1,602,550.65

Texas

Average Home Value

Highland Park: $2,755,260.02

$2,755,260.02 Rollingwood: $2,607,819.46

$2,607,819.46 Westlake: $1,532,722.21

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Highland Park: $4,920,549.54

$4,920,549.54 Rollingwood: $3,826,155.42

$3,826,155.42 Westlake: $3,515,422.39

More: The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State

Utah

Average Home Value

Park City: $1,888,829.30

$1,888,829.30 Kamas: $1,192.855.21

$1,192.855.21 Alta: $1,207,059.29

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Park City: $3,295,313.76

$3,295,313.76 Kamas: $2,683,552.76

$2,683,552.76 Alta: $2,405,868.60

Vermont

Average Home Value

Stowe: $1,060,128.98

$1,060,128.98 Stratton: $657,579.76

$657,579.76 Landgrove: $877,112.19

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Stowe: $1,609,886.58

$1,609,886.58 Stratton: $1,356,614.68

$1,356,614.68 Landgrove: $1,350,846.33

Virginia

Average Home Value

Upperville: $1,210,740.29

$1,210,740.29 The Plains: $904,010.45

$904,010.45 Great Falls: $1,462,278.65

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Upperville: $2,945,307.08

$2,945,307.08 The Plains: $2,232,677.54

$2,232,677.54 Great Falls: $2,095,417.53

Washington

Average Home Value

Hunts Point: $7,503,567.19

$7,503,567.19 Medina: $4,308,929.59

$4,308,929.59 Yarrow Point: $4,162,771.27

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Hunts Point: $15,112,910.24

$15,112,910.24 Medina: $8,241.644.86

$8,241.644.86 Yarrow Point: $7,725,188.78

West Virginia

Average Home Value

Shepherdstown: $439,955.90

$439,955.90 Summit Point: $406,541.66

$406,541.66 Shenandoah Junction: $393,307.13

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Shepherdstown: $606,606.27

$606,606.27 Summit Point: $546,484.87

$546,484.87 Shenandoah Junction: $533,105.32

Wisconsin

Average Home Value

Oconomowoc Lake: $1,731,666.84

$1,731,666.84 Linn: $638,756.78

$638,756.78 Maple Bluff: $856,748.68

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Oconomowoc Lake: $3,547,554.27

$3,547,554.27 Linn: $2,050,437.21

$2,050,437.21 Maple Bluff: $1,805,531.66

Wyoming

Average Home Value

Wilson: $4,147,304.30

$4,147,304.30 Jackson: $2,353,793.52

$2,353,793.52 Alta: $1,689.149.74

Average Top-Tier Home Value

Wilson: $7,098,606.62

$7,098,606.62 Jackson: $4,574,419.97

$4,574,419.97 Alta: $3,001,241.47

Methodology: In order to find the most expensive home listing in every state, GOBankingRates used the Top-Tier Time Series from the Zillow Home Value Index Research Data which tracks home for sale within the 65th to 95th percentile, showing the average cost of a premium quality house. Using the data, GOBankingRates was able to analyze each state to find the top 3 most expensive cities to buy a premium home. Once the cities were recorded the average home value for all homes within the city was also found using the Single-Family Home Zillow Home Value Index and included for supplemental information. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of December 1st, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market: 3 Most Expensive Cities To Buy a Home in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.