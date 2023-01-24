Personal Finance

Housing Market: 10 US Cities Offering the Most Bang for Your Buck in 2023

January 24, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Andrew Lisa for GOBankingRates ->

The 2023 housing market will likely be defined by cooling prices and rising interest rates, but that's in the country as a whole. All real estate is local, and several cities are poised to buck that trend with home values that are expected to rise throughout the year.

Realtor.com released its Top 10 Markets report for 2023 and identified the metros where its chief economist predicts prices will rise the most. Many of them are affordable, mid-sized manufacturing hubs where homebuyers are flocking to escape rising costs elsewhere. That influx of new demand will heat up these markets in a year where overall demand is falling. 

If you're looking to buy, now might be the time put down an offer in one of these cities. You can probably get in before prices rise and enjoy quick and dramatic appreciation during your very first year in your new house.

On the other hand, if you currently live in one of these cities already and you're considering selling, this report might convince you to hold out another year so you can tack a few thousand more onto the asking price.

Keep reading to learn about the hottest upcoming markets, because in these U.S. cities, bang for your buck in 2023 is the name of the game.

Drone Aerial View of Downtown Columbia, South Carolina, USA.

Columbia, South Carolina

  • Median home price in November: $300,000
  • Projected growth in 2023: 3.6%
El Paso, Texas, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

El Paso, Texas 

  • Median home price in November: $291,000
  • Projected growth in 2023: 5.4%

Augusta, Georgia, USA on the Savannah River.

Augusta, Georgia 

  • Median home price in November: $319,000
  • Projected growth in 2023: 5.7%
Buffalo is the second largest city in the state of New York and the 81st most populous city in the United States.

Buffalo, New York 

  • Median home price in November: $240,000
  • Projected growth in 2023: 6% 
Maumee River and Toledo Ohio skyline.

Toledo, Ohio 

  • Median home price in November: $161,000
  • Projected growth in 2023: 6.7%
Aerial of Chattanooga Tennessee TN Skyline.

Chattanooga, Tennessee 

  • Median home price in November: $397,000
  • Projected growth in 2023: 8.2%
Downtown Louisville skyline with reflections on the Ohio River.

Louisville, Kentucky 

  • Median home price in November: $290,000
  • Projected growth in 2023: 8.4%
Hartford Connecticut neighborhood

Hartford, Connecticut

  • Median home price in November: $372,000
  • Projected growth in 2023: 8.5%
Grand Rapids Michigan skyline along the banks of the Grand river.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • Median home price in November: $358,000
  • Projected growth in 2023: 10%
Massachusetts-Worcester

Worcester, Massachusetts 

  • Median home price in November: $447,000
  • Projected growth in 2023: 10.6%

